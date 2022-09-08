SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath earned medalist honors as the Lancers finished third in the two-day Siouxland Invitational women’s golf tournament. The event concluded on Thursday at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Briar Cliff won the tournament with a two-day score of 667. Dakota Wesleyan posted the day’s second-best round (342) to finish second at 685. Mount Marty shot a 356 on Thursday to finish at 688 and place for the event.
Kelsey Heath followed up her first-round 75 with a 79, tied for the best round of the day, to score 154 for the event. Dakota Wesleyan’s Megan Hinker, who also shot 79 on Thursday, finished second at 158. Morningside’s Sofia Castelan (160) was third, followed by Dordt’s Rachel Bostwick and Briar Cliff’s Frankie Valencia and Helene Getz Bergmo, all at 162.
Also for Mount Marty, Tanna Lehfeldt finished 13th at 172. Caitlyn Stimpson shot 180, Courtney Heath carded a 182 and Tatum Jensen finished at 193 to round out the Lancers’ team roster.
Competing individually from MMU, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 210 and Katie Roth carded a 234 for the event.
Next up for Mount Marty is the two-day Lila Frommelt Invitational, Sept. 14-15 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Competing for Dordt’s JV squad, Yankton grad Jillian Eidsness finished at 179.
