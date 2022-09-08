SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath earned medalist honors as the Lancers finished third in the two-day Siouxland Invitational women’s golf tournament. The event concluded on Thursday at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Briar Cliff won the tournament with a two-day score of 667. Dakota Wesleyan posted the day’s second-best round (342) to finish second at 685. Mount Marty shot a 356 on Thursday to finish at 688 and place for the event.

