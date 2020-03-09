SIOUX FALLS — Taylor Frederick didn’t flinch.
Instead, she just kept at it.
Thrust into a reserve role this season after starting every game a season ago, the senior on the South Dakota women’s basketball team hasn’t missed a beat.
It’s a position she said Monday that was “really easy to embrace.”
She scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in 17 minutes of action in a 65-43 semifinal victory over Oral Roberts at the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls.
Or, in other words, more of the same for Frederick.
“Our team is so talented and there are so many girls who can go off any given night,” the Earling, Iowa, native said.
“I just do what I can do to help the team win.”
What that’s been is a valuable weapon off the bench for the nationally-ranked Coyotes (29-2), who advanced to the Summit League championship game for the seventh time in eight years.
Frederick averaged 16 minutes per game during the regular season and contributed 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Those numbers earned her the Summit League’s Sixth Woman of the Year honor as the top reserve — it was the fourth straight year a USD player received that recognition.
“When I get in there, I just go at them and try not to let down what Hannah (Sjerven) brings to the floor,” Frederick said.
Frederick’s production behind what Sjerven (the league’s Defensive Player of the Year) provides USD has given the Coyotes a potent 1-2 punch under the basket.
And once again, that was on full display Monday.
Sjerven scored 15 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked seven shots for a USD offense that out-scored Oral Roberts 44-14 in the paint.
“Both Hannah and Taylor did a really nice job for us in this game,” head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said, “to be able to play on both ends of the court and find ways to really be a big factor.”
It just took a while, though.
Once the Coyotes were able to work the ball inside to Sjerven early in the second quarter, the game turned.
The top seed made 10-of-16 shots in the second quarter and used a 16-0 run to build a 35-15 halftime lead.
That was essentially the extent of the drama — not even the final score was indicative of the dominance, as ORU scored the game’s final 14 points.
Senior Ciara Duffy added 10 points for USD, while junior Chloe Lamb had nine points and six assists.
It was the tandem of Sjerven and Frederick, though, that led the way.
“Our team does a really good job of being smart when they to pass it inside to me and Taylor,” Sjerven said.
“Sometimes I find the open shooter on my way, and today the focus was on inside.”
Now the focus for USD turns toward today’s (Tuesday) 1 p.m. championship game.
It marks the third straight trip to the finals for the Coyotes, who are 1-5 all-time in the championship game — all five losses to rival South Dakota State.
The Coyotes want to do something they haven’t done in the Premier Center, according to Frederick.
“There are definitely things we haven’t done in this building yet, and we’re going to do what we do and keep playing our game,” she said.
“And hoepfully that goes our way.”
Is there unfinished business for the Coyotes?
Plitzuweit instead said it provides her team with another opportunity to play.
“And that’s something that’s pretty exciting,” she said.
“Another opportunity to continue to compete and that’s something this group of young ladies has done a really good job of.”
