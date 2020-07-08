PARKSTON — Parkston rallied with a four-run sixth inning to claim a 7-4 victory over the South Dakota Rage in the nightcap of a girls’ softball doubleheader on Wednesday.
Maci DeGeest had two hits to lead Parkston. Emilea Cimpl tripled. Emma Poore had a double and two RBI. Allison Ziebart and C.C. Neugebauer each had a hit in the victory.
Reagan Klooz picked up the win.
In the opener, the Rage downed Parkston 8-2.
For Parkston, Sadie Lindeman and Lindsey Roth each had a hit.
DeGeest took the loss.
