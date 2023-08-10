SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was picked 10th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer preseason poll, announced Thursday.
Hastings, the 2022 regular season and tournament champion, claimed eight first place votes and 118 points to take the top spot in the poll. Concordia was second with three first place votes and 110 points. Midland, which got the other top pick, was third.
MMU finished the poll with 38 points, five behind Waldorf and 18 ahead of Doane. Waldorf will be in its first season in the league as an affiliate member for soccer.
Mount Marty was 6-7-3 overall and 3-6-2 in the GPAC a season ago, finishing eighth in the league and earning a second straight post-season bid.
The Lancers open the 2023 season on Aug. 25 at Hamline University in Minneapolis. They open GPAC play against Doane on Sept. 13 at home.
POLL: 1, Hastings 118 points (8 first place votes); 2, Concordia 110 (3); 3, Midland 89 (1); 4, Morningside 86; 5, Northwestern 83; 6, Briar Cliff 74; 7, Dordt 69; 8, Jamestown 45; 9, Waldorf 43; 10, Mount Marty 38; 11, Doane 20; 12, Dakota Wesleyan 17
