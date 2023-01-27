BURKE — Megan Reiner finished with 29 points and seven steals to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Burke 48-40 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Mia Reiner had seven points and nine rebounds for TDA. Hannah Stremick added four steals in the victory.
