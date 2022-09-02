Nebraska-Kearney shot a final round 297 to run away with team honors at the Mount Marty Fall Invitational women’s golf tournament. The final round was held at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton.

UNK finished at 603, with the Lopers’ ‘B’ squad second at 664. Mount Marty (672) was third, followed by Dakota Wesleyan (678) and College of Saint Mary (679).

