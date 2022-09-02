Nebraska-Kearney shot a final round 297 to run away with team honors at the Mount Marty Fall Invitational women’s golf tournament. The final round was held at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton.
UNK finished at 603, with the Lopers’ ‘B’ squad second at 664. Mount Marty (672) was third, followed by Dakota Wesleyan (678) and College of Saint Mary (679).
UNK put five golfers in the top six, led by Allison Comer (150) and Juliana Botero Molina (151). Faviola Gonzalez finished third at 152. Paige Lucero of UNK and Sophia Coleman of UNK’s ‘B’ squad tied for fourth at 154.
The Lancers shot a 340 — Friday’s fourth-best score — after ranking fourth on Thursday. The score allowed MMU to pass DWU, which shot a 353 on Friday.
Mount Marty was led by Tanna Lehfeldt, who shot a final round 78 to finish eighth overall at 161. Kelsey Heath (162) also broke the top 10, finishing ninth at 162.
Also for the Lancers, Caitlyn Stimpson finished at 172, Courtney Heath finished at 177 and Tatum Jensen finished at 196.
Golfing individually for MMU, Kalee Gilsdorf finished at 221 and Katie Roth finished at 239.
Former Yankton standout Jillian Eidsness, competing for the Dordt ‘B’ squad, shot a 96 on Friday for a two-day score of 189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.