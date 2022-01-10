BRANDON — Yankton scored 23 points on the day at the 10-team Dan Pansch Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Brandon.
Host Brandon Valley won the title with 259.5 points. West Central (175) was second, followed by Tea Area (156) and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (118). Vermillion was sixth with 100 points.
For Yankton, Asa Swenson (160) and Vaden Griel (195) each placed fifth. Evan Nelson (138) and Jackson Conway (170) each placed sixth.
The Yankton girls had four athletes each place in the top three in their divisions. Jett Yaggie was second at 106 pounds. Keira Christ was second at 113 pounds, with teammate Monica Massey third. Nevaeh Leonard was second at 126 pounds.
For BHSA, Turner Nicholson (160) and Isaac Crownover (182) won titles. Tyler Tjeerdsma (120) and Brady Bierema (138) each finished third.
Britney Rueb (113) and Peyton Hellman (126) each won titles for the BHSA girls.
Vermillion was led by champion Hayden Schroeder (113) and runner-up Zach Brady (285).
Central City Inv.
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield earned a runner-up finish at the Central City Invitational, held Saturday.
St. Paul won the team title with 143.5 points. Crofton-Bloomfield scored 130.5 points, followed by Logan View (128).
For Crofton-Bloomfield, Robbie Fisher (106) and William Poppe (145) won titles.
Jesse James Inv.
GARRETSON — Chamberlain beat out Elk Point-Jefferson and Tri-Valley for top honors at the Jesse James Invitational wrestling meet, Saturday in Garretson.
Chamberlain scored 153 points, with Dominic Santiago (126), Bryce Reuer (138), Noah Hutmacher (195) and Canyon Burkard (285) winning titles. Hutmacher was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
EPJ scored 129 points to finish second, one point ahead of Tri-Valley. For EPJ, Gunner Ewing (120), Lucas Hueser (145), Ben Swatek (170) and Gavin Jacobs (182) won titles.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson was fourth with 105 points. Jovey Christensen (132) won for the BAH boys. Tavyn Valder (120) won for the BAH girls.
Marion-Freeman finished with 56 points, led by runner-up finishes for Riley Tschetter (132) and Owen Eitenmiller (152). The Rebels’ Emma McConniel (106) won her division, with teammate Sarah Cremer (120) finishing second.
Viborg-Hurley scored five points on the day. The Viborg-Hurley girls had titles from Maddie Feiock (132) and Gia Miller (170).
MHH Inv.
MILLER — Redfield beat out Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney and Parkston for top honors in the Miller-Highmore-Harrold Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Miller.
Redfield scored 215.5 points on the day, beating out MVPCS (159) and Parkston (148). Brady Risetter (106), Mason Fey (160) and Corbin Schwartz (182) won titles, with Schwartz (20-0) and Risetter (22-0) remaining unbeaten on the season.
For Parkston, Kaden Holzbauer (113) and Porter Neugebauer (152) led the way with runner-up finishes.
Wagner finished eighth with 105 points. Riley Roberts led the way for the Red Raiders, winning the 145-pound title.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored seven points on the day. Ty Garcia was seventh at heavyweight for the Thunder.
Mid-Dakota Monster
PRESHO — Pierre edged Winner and Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors at the two-day Mid-Dakota Monster wrestling tournament, Friday and Saturday in Presho.
Pierre scored 219 points, with Winner (211.5) second and KWLPG (201.5) third. Pierre was led by champions Tristan Spencer (132) and Joshua Rydberg (285).
For KWLPG, Lucas Lenz won the 152-pound title, and Grayson Hanson (160), Levi Nightingale (195), Gavin Braun (106) and Kasen Konstanz (120) each finished second. For Nightingale and Konstanz, the finals setback was the first loss of the season.
Parker was 10th with 108 points, with Charlie Patten (182) and Levi Wieman (220) each earning runner-up finishes.
Mid-Dakota ‘Bride of the Monster’
PRESHO — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes finished fifth in the Mid-Dakota “Bride of the Monster” wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Pierre won the title with 125 points. Sixteen teams participated in the event.
For KWLPG, Akane Metcalfe (106) and Kiana Shevling-Major (154) each placed second in their division.
Winside Inv.
WINSIDE, Neb. — Host Winside ran away with team honors at the Wildcats’ 53rd annual wrestling Invitational, held Saturday.
Winside scored 172 points to easily beat out Pender (127.5) and Guardian Angels Central Catholic (116). Korbin Carlson (113), Jacoby Mann (120), Maddox Magwire (138), Art Escalante (145) and Gabe Escalante (160) won titles, with Gabe Escalante (15-0) and Mann (12-0) remaining undefeated.
Ponca was fourth with 87 points. Dalton Anderson (126), Aiden Cook (170) and Matt Logue (220) won titles for Ponca, with Anderson (16-0) remaining undefeated on the season.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished with 59 points, led by runner-up finishes from Keegan Carl (106) and Conner Hochstein (145).
Quad County Northeast posted 57.5 points. Kolby Casey won the 195-pound title for the Flames.
Tri County Northeast scored 41 points. Ryan Anderson (182) and Caleb Cockburn (220) each finished third for the Wolfpack.
Niobrara-Verdigre was held scoreless on the day.
Wisner-Pilger Inv.
WISNER, Neb. — Creighton scored 24 points in the 13-team Wisner-Pilger Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Summerland won the team title, 148.5 to 147 over Howells-Dodge.
For Creighton, Shane Farnik led the way with a third place finish at 138 pounds.
Madison JV Inv.
MADISON — The Yankton Bucks finished third in the 12-team Madison JV Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Madison.
Watertown won the title with 228.5 points, followed by host Madison (130) and Yankton (121.5).
Yankton was led by champions Shayce Platte (132) and Payton Eustace (220). Chase Howe (145) finished second. Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (126) finished third. Porter Cuka (220) and Patrick Gurney (106) each placed fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.