MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks sat in seventh — 10 strokes out of a podium spot — after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.
Harrisburg leads the way at 2-under 286, eight strokes better than Pierre (294). O’Gorman (304) was third, followed by Watertown (309), Mitchell (311) and Brandon Valley (316).
Harrisburg golfers hold three of the top five spots, led by Riley Christensen’s 4-under 68. Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott and Pierre’s Nicklaus Bothun are tied for second at 70, two stroke back. Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz and Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein are tied for fourth at 1-under 71.
Yankton shot an opening round 326, putting the Bucks one stroke ahead of both Sioux Falls Jefferson and Sioux Falls Lincoln. Aberdeen Central (328) is in tenth, two strokes behind the Bucks.
Yankton is led by Henry Homstad, whose 6-over 78 has him tied for 19th. Easton Vellek shot 81, Dawson Vellek shot 83 and Parker Riley shot 84 to complete the Bucks’ team score.
Also for Yankton, Miles Krajewski and Evan Ness each shot 87.
The two-round event concludes today (Tuesday). Start time is 9 a.m.
ABERDEEN — The Vermillion Tanagers will take a 16-stroke lead into the final round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Golf Tournament. The opening round was held Monday at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.
Vermillion finished the opening round with a 304, well ahead of Aberdeen Roncalli (320) and Dakota Valley (326). Sioux Valley (328), West Central (329) and Chamberlain (345) round out the top six.
Vermillion has three golfers in the top 10, including two sharing the first-round lead. The Tanagers’ Trey Hansen and Cooper Girard each shot 2-over 74, as did Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger and Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg. Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost and Roncalli’s Finn Anderson each shot 75 to sit one stroke back. Vermillion’s Karson Preister is part of a group tied for seventh at 77.
Also for Vermillion, Carter Hansen shot 79 and Kade Reuvers finished at 82.
For Dakota Valley, Logan Collette shot 78 and Dylan Lukken shot 79 to lead the way. Matt DeBeer shot 82, Tyler Cornelsen shot 87 and Tate Cornelsen shot 91 for the Panthers.
Parkston ranks 11th with a 368, led by Payton Koehn’s 78. Landon Weber shot 93, Kelby Neugebauer carded a 96, Jaxson Scheetz shot 101 and Caden Donohue finished at 111 for the Trojans.
Playing individually, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle shot 80, Beresford’s Dustin Maas shot 83, Beresford’s Derek Maas shot 88 and Beresford’s Kaden Anderson shot 90.
The two-round event concludes today (Tuesday). Start time is 9 a.m.
