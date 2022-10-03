MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks sat in seventh — 10 strokes out of a podium spot — after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Harrisburg leads the way at 2-under 286, eight strokes better than Pierre (294). O’Gorman (304) was third, followed by Watertown (309), Mitchell (311) and Brandon Valley (316).

