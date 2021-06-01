SIOUX FALLS – Dell Rapids’ senior Kaeden Eastman recorded a walk-off single just out of reach for Dakota Valley’s Chayce Montagne to give Dell Rapids a 1-0 win in eight innings.
“We did good things this year,” Dakota Valley head coach Rob Augustine said. “We were battle tested this year and I’m proud of these boys. They worked hard from January up until now. I’m so proud of them, they did everything I can expect from them.”
Dell Rapids advanced to the Class ‘B’ Championship, where they face West Central. The starters for Dakota Valley and Dell Rapids, Jake Pruchniak and Austin Henry, entered Tuesday’s semifinal with a combined .99 earned run average. Neither pitcher gave up a run in a combined 12 and two-thirds innings Tuesday.
Pruchniak struck out nine batters over six and two-thirds innings, giving up two hits. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
“Jake pitched well,” Augustine said. “He kept us in the game close, he had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning. All I asked from him was to be consistent, throw strikes and that’s what he did.”
Henry pitched six innings, walking five, giving up two hits and striking out 14 Panther batters. Both starers were pulled due to the 105 pitch limit.
“Henry, he’s a big kid, strong, throws hard,” Augustine said. “He was around the plate. He overpowered us a little bit…. He held our bats down tow two hits today, we held them to two hits. It just took us slipping us a little bit and then they got up on us.”
Dakota Valley loaded the bases in the first inning, but were unable to put a run across. The Panthers were able to threaten again in the third, and, again, no runs to show for the Panthers.
“Henry just overpowered us, and we needed the timely hits when we had runners in scoring position,” Augustine said. “We could execute a bunt like we did in the past. If we execute those, then we get the timely hit right there and that would have helped us.”
Dakota Valley’s season comes to an end in the semifinals of the State Tournament. Five seniors graduate for the Panthers, including Class ‘B’ Player of the Year Paul Bruns. Chayce Montagne, Hunter Beving and Ben Neimeyer also graduate.
“I have a young group (returning),” Augustine said. “I won’t be senior heavy, but I have a good class coming in next year which should help us a lot. I’m excited about next year.”
Dell Rapids advances to the Class ‘B’ Championship game to face fellow Region 3 foe West Central.
