EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts, and their historic accomplishments.
Imagine the pressure Scott Nedved faced.
He was a high school sophomore suddenly practicing against upper classmen who had the previous fall marched to an undefeated campaign and a state championship.
How could the youngster possibly hold his own?
“I was nervous because you wanted to prove your worth,” Nedved said.
A specific moment — as small as it may have been — in a Yankton High School football scrimmage ahead of the 1995 season, however, proved to Nedved and his teammates that he belonged on the same field.
Nedved, a strong and speedy running back, got the ball out of the backfield and admits now that he read the block in front of him incorrectly. He nonetheless broke the tackle and ran for a 20-yard gain.
“It was a nice play, but I knew, ‘You won’t do that every time,’” Nedved said. “It was still nerve-wracking.”
He hadn’t officially ‘arrived’ at the varsity level, yet, but Nedved was well on his way.
Three years later, he would leave as the leading rusher in Bucks history with 4,301 career yards, along with two all-state honors and a 1997 recognition as South Dakota’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
And it all started with a 40-yard scamper on his first touch in his first varsity game during the 1995 season.
Nedved got the ball on a handoff from quarterback Mason Mehrman and watched as his lead blocker leveled a defensive end, which opened a gaping hole for Nedved to run 40 yards.
“I was ecstatic,” Nedved said. “I didn’t have to do anything special, just run.”
With Nedved providing steady yardage out of the back field, the Bucks rolled to another perfect 12-0 record in 1995 and repeated as the Class 11AA state champions under first-year head coach Jim Miner.
The following year, Yankton had its long winning streak stopped on the way to a state runner-up finish. During Nedved’s senior season in 1997, the Bucks lost in the Class 11AA semifinals.
Nedved rushed for a program single-season record 1,586 yards along with 16 touchdowns during his senior season, but nothing he accomplished was his alone, he said.
“You learn, especially in football, that it takes so many more people than one to be successful,” Nedved said.
Once Nedved left Yankton High School in the spring of 1998, he graduated as the football program’s most decorated running back.
He was a two-time all-state selection, was the 1997 South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and amassed more than 4,300 yards. For reference sake, second place on Yankton’s career leaderboard is 2,257 yards — four backs have eclipsed 2,000.
“It takes good teammates to be able to do that,” Nedved said.
He was fortunate, he added, to run behind dominant offensive lines during his career and alongside other backs who were capable of piling up the yardage.
“We had other guys who ran for over 1,000 (yards), and when you can have that, it keeps teams on their toes,” Nedved said.
As Nedved’s football career transitioned to the collegiate level at South Dakota State, there was an early sign that he was treading in different waters.
During a scrimmage in fall camp of his freshman season, Nedved’s job on a certain play out of the backfield was to block the middle linebacker or maybe the outside backer, or if they don’t rush the quarterback, release out into the pass play.
“The middle backer came screaming up on a blitz, and I used a cut block,” Nedved said, with a chuckle.
Yes, Nedved technically got the job done (outside of the cut block), but he said he quickly realized the guys at that level were bigger, faster and stronger.
“That was definitely my welcome to college football moment,” he said.
Following his stay in Brookings, Nedved went on to pursue a graduate degree at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and later went to work for a seed company in Des Moines, Iowa, from 2005-12.
It was in Iowa where Nedved met his wife and where they got married in 2010. They then moved back to Lincoln where they stayed for two years. They moved back to Yankton in 2015 and Nedved operates a seed company with his brother.
