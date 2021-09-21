SIOUX FALLS — Fourth-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln earned a 25-18, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Yankton in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
“We finished (set) 3 in a good spot,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “We need to control our unforced errors in critical moments.”
Chloe McDermott posted eight kills and nine digs for Yankton. Camille McDermott had 18 assists and seven digs. Macy Drotzmann added five kills for the Gazelles.
Lincoln improved to 10-2 with the victory. Yankton, 4-9, returns to Sioux Falls on Sept. 28 to face newcomer Jefferson.
Lincoln won the JV match 25-9, 25-17; the sophomore match 25-19, 25-16; the freshmen ‘A’ match 25-19, 10-25, 15-9; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 25-16, 25-13.
