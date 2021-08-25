MITCHELL —The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association has announced its all-tournament teams for the 2021 Class A and Class B state tournaments, which concluded on Aug. 15.
In Class A, former Mount Marty standouts Jesse Kurtenbach (Rapid City A’s) and Jeremiah Mauch (Harrisburg) were selected. Renner’s Ben Ihrke was named tournament MVP. Brookings’ Alex Gauer was named the batting champion.
Area players named to the Class B team included Lesterville’s Tanner Van Driel, Wynot’s Jackson Sudbeck and Menno’s Macon Oplinger. Former Mount Marty standouts Cole Knippling (Plankinton Bankers), Josh Engquist (Plankinton Bankers) and Dylan Lambley (Winner-Colome) were also honored.
Kris Regas and Dalton Lenen of the Dell Rapids Mudcats shared MVP honors. Flandreau’s Drew DeMers was named the batting champion.
CLASS A
RENNER MONARCHS: Ben Ihrke (MVP), Ryan Hander, Tyler Blackburn
HARRISBURG HOPS: Charlie Dubanoski, Ian Strum, Jeremiah Mauch
BALTIC RIVERDAWGS: Alejandro Cortina, Tyler Sandbulte
BROOKINGS CUBS: Alex Gauer (Batting Champ), Sam McMacken
ABERDEEN CIRCUS BAR: Ryan Ellingson
RAPID CITY As: Jesse Kurtenbach
CLASS B
DELL RAPIDS MUDCATS: Chad Hunt, Mark Abrahamson, Kris Regas (Co-MVP), Dalton Lenen (Co-MVP)
FLANDREAU CARDINALS: Drew DeMers (Batting Champ), Bret Severtson
WINNER/COLOME PHEASANTS: Austin Calhoun, Dillon Lambley
PLANKINTON F&M BANKERS: Josh Engquist, Cole Knippling
LARCHWOOD DIAMONDS: Cody Grotewold
KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE NATIONALS: Zak Wallner
MILBANK FIREFIGHTERS: Lance Frogner
LESTERVILLE BRONCS: Tanner Van Driel
WYNOT EXPOS: Jackson Sudbeck
MENNO MAD FROGS: Macon Oplinger
ALEXANDRIA ANGELS: Jed Schmidt
DIMOCK/EMERY RAPTORS: Phil Johnson
