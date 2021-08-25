MITCHELL —The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association has announced its all-tournament teams for the 2021 Class A and Class B state tournaments, which concluded on Aug. 15.

In Class A, former Mount Marty standouts Jesse Kurtenbach (Rapid City A’s) and Jeremiah Mauch (Harrisburg) were selected. Renner’s Ben Ihrke was named tournament MVP. Brookings’ Alex Gauer was named the batting champion.

Area players named to the Class B team included Lesterville’s Tanner Van Driel, Wynot’s Jackson Sudbeck and Menno’s Macon Oplinger. Former Mount Marty standouts Cole Knippling (Plankinton Bankers), Josh Engquist (Plankinton Bankers) and Dylan Lambley (Winner-Colome) were also honored.

Kris Regas and Dalton Lenen of the Dell Rapids Mudcats shared MVP honors. Flandreau’s Drew DeMers was named the batting champion.

CLASS A

RENNER MONARCHS: Ben Ihrke (MVP), Ryan Hander, Tyler Blackburn

HARRISBURG HOPS: Charlie Dubanoski, Ian Strum, Jeremiah Mauch

BALTIC RIVERDAWGS: Alejandro Cortina, Tyler Sandbulte

BROOKINGS CUBS: Alex Gauer (Batting Champ), Sam McMacken

ABERDEEN CIRCUS BAR: Ryan Ellingson

RAPID CITY As: Jesse Kurtenbach

CLASS B

DELL RAPIDS MUDCATS: Chad Hunt, Mark Abrahamson, Kris Regas (Co-MVP), Dalton Lenen (Co-MVP)

FLANDREAU CARDINALS: Drew DeMers (Batting Champ), Bret Severtson

WINNER/COLOME PHEASANTS: Austin Calhoun, Dillon Lambley

PLANKINTON F&M BANKERS: Josh Engquist, Cole Knippling

LARCHWOOD DIAMONDS: Cody Grotewold

KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE NATIONALS: Zak Wallner

MILBANK FIREFIGHTERS: Lance Frogner

LESTERVILLE BRONCS: Tanner Van Driel

WYNOT EXPOS: Jackson Sudbeck

MENNO MAD FROGS: Macon Oplinger

ALEXANDRIA ANGELS: Jed Schmidt

DIMOCK/EMERY RAPTORS: Phil Johnson

