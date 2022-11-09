FLANDREAU — Gayville-Volin’s Larry Buffington and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Scott Cross were recognized by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association as the organization announced its area honors for the 2022 cross country season.
Buffington was named the Area 3 Class B Coach of the Year. The Gayville-Volin girls finished third in the Class B state meet, earning a top finish in Buffington’s final season at the helm of the Raiders.
