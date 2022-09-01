Mount Marty ranked fourth after the opening round of the Mount Marty invitational women’s golf tournament, Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Nebraska-Kearney led the way with a 306, followed by Dakota Wesleyan (325) and UNK’s ‘B’ squad (328).
Individually, UNK’s Allison Comer shot a 1-under 71 to lead the way. Morningside’s Sofia Castelan is second at 74, three strokes back. Five golfers are tied at 78: UNK’s Brooke King, DWU’s Erin Moncur and Megan Hinker, UNK ‘B’ golfer Sophia Coleman and Doane’s Emma Sheaffer.
Mount Marty sits at 332 after the opening round, led by Kelsey Heath’s 79. Tanna Lehfeldt shot 83, and Caitlyn Stimpson and Courtney Heath each shot 85 to round out the Lancers’ foursome. Also for MMU, Tatum Jensen shot 93.
Golfing individually for Mount Marty, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 111 and Katie Roth carded a 123.
Golfing for Dordt’s ‘B’ squad, Yankton grad Jillian Eidsness made her collegiate debut in her hometown, shooting a 93.
The tournament concludes today (Friday).
TEAM SCORES: 1, Nebraska-Kearney 306; 2, Dakota Wesleyan 325; 3, UNK ‘B’ 328; 4, Mount Marty 332; 5, Morningside 333; 6, College of Saint Mary 344; t7, Concordia 351; t7, Dordt 351; 9, Dordt ‘B’ 381; 10, DWU ‘B’ 384; 11, Doane 397
TOP 15: 1, Allison Comer, Neb.-Kearney 71; 2, Sofia Castelan, Morningside 74; T3, Brooke King, Neb.-Kearney 78; T3, Erin Moncur, Dakota Wesleyan 78; T3, Emma Sheaffer, Doane 78; T3, Sophia Coleman, UNK 'B' 78; T3, Megan Hinker, Dakota Wesleyan 78; T3, Faviola Gonzalez, Neb.-Kearney 78; T9, Paige Lucero, Neb.-Kearney 79; T9, Kelsey Heath, Mount Marty 79; T11, Rachel Parks, Morningside 80; T11, Emily Faubel, College of Saint Mary 80; T11, Juliana Botero, Neb.-Kearney 80; 14, Lauren Havlat, Lauren Havlat 81; T15, Ashton Austreim, Dakota Wesleyan 82; T15, Beth Grant, UNK 'B' 82
