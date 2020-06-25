CROFTON, Neb. — Tyler Priest struck out three in a three-hit shutout as the Crofton Bluejays beat Menno 5-0 in South Central League action Thursday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Tyler Zimmerman and Alec Martin each singled twice for Crofton (4-5), while Christopher Kleinschmit doubled and drove in two runs. Nick Hegge singled and Jared Wiebelhaus drove in a run.
For Menno (6-4), Macon Oplinger doubled, and Dylan Lehr and Cody Ulmer both singled. Doug Hall pitched seven innings.
MENNO (6-4) 000 000 000 — 0 3
CROFTON (4-5) 005 000 00X — 5 7
Tappers 14, Irene 2
Julito Fazzini doubled twice as part of a 4-4 night with four runs batted in as the Yankton Tappers stayed unbeaten in the South Central League with a 14-2 seven-inning victory Thursday night over Irene at Riverside Field.
Caid Koletzky also had four hits for Yankton (10-0), while Nik Davis had three hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Derrik Nelson and Austin Wise both scored three times.
For Irene (1-8), Jamison Kleinsauser had two hits, while Dustin Livingston, Adam Gale, Jake Rausch, Matt Sees and Dillon Turner all had one hit.
Adam Goodwillie pitched six innings for the win, while Preston Gall was tagged with the loss.
IRENE (1-8) 011 000 0 — 2 7 0
YANKTON (10-0) 551 111 X — 14 16 0
Tabor 10, Scotland 0
TABOR — Chase Kortan and Beau Rothschadl homered as the Tabor Bluebirds blanked the Scotland Crue 10-0 in a seven-inning South Central League amateur baseball game Thursday night in Tabor.
Christian Uecker doubled twice, tripled, scored three runs and drove in two runs for Tabor (9-1), which scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Austin White also had three hits in the win, while Rothschadl drove in three runs, and Kortan and Austin Whtie both scored two runs.
Brandon Kemp pitched six innings of three hit, shutout ball to get the win.
For Scotland (0-10), Hunter Martin tripled, and Jeff Hoffer and Joe Conrad both singled. Scott Ulmer pitched six innings in a losing effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.