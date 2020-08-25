Mount Marty University held its first football practice in school history on Tuesday afternoon at Westside Park. The Lancers will practice this fall and next spring before taking the field next fall for its debut. The Press & Dakotan will provide continued coverage of MMU practices.
PHOTOS: Mount Marty Holds First Practice
- BY JEREMY HOECK jeremy.hoeck@yankton.net
