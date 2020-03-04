The Mount Marty College contingent at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships has continued to grow in recent years. This year is no different, as three first-time national competitors will join four veteran Lancers at the national meet, which begins today (Thursday) in Brookings.
Junior Stephanie Faulhaber will represent the Lancer women in the 60-meter hurdles. The Lancers also qualified two first-timers in the heptathlon, sophomore Seth Wiebelhaus and freshman Mason Schleis.
The trio is joined at nationals by the group that has become a perennial national qualifier, the Lancer men’s 1600-meter relay of junior Paul Paul, sophomore Jonah Rechtenbaugh, junior Dewayne Robinson and sophomore Taven McKee. Paul and Rechtenbaugh also return as qualifiers in the 400-meter dash.
“It’s been fun,” said Randy Fischer, head coach for the Lancer track and field teams. “They’re locked in, excited for the challenge.”
Paul and Rechtenbaugh finished sixth and eighth in the 400 at nationals a year ago. This year, Paul is ranked 18th, with Rechtenbaugh 23rd.
“Last year they weren’t rated in the top eight. This year they’re not, either,” Fischer said. “They’re feeling pretty good. Hopefully they can get into finals.”
The Lancers also finished seventh in the finals of the 1600-meter relay. The squad enters as the fourth-fastest team.
“They’re looking forward to the challenge,” Fischer said. “Hopefully they can get top-eight again.”
Faulhaber set the Lancer record with a 9.04 in the 60-meter hurdles earlier this year. The qualification comes a year after she missed the field by .03 seconds. She enters the field ranked 21st.
“Steph’s had a great season,” Fischer said. “It’s a pretty good field, but we’re hoping she’s feeling it.”
Both Wiebelhaus (4,655) and Schleis (4,551) broke the previous school record for the Lancers in the heptathlon. Wiebelhaus enters the meet ranked 10th, with Schleis ranked 13th.
“This is my 13th year here (at MMC), and I’d never had a multi-event athlete qualify. Now we’ve got two,” Fischer said. “These guys have a high ceiling. They could both be top-four next year.”
Heptathlon competition begins today, along with the prelims of the 1600-meter relay. The heptathlon concludes on Friday, with the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash also on tap. Finals are set for Saturday.
