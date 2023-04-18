CANTON — Dakota Valley overcame an early deficit to claim a 10-3 victory over Canton in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Jackson Boonstra doubled twice and Garrett Anderson had two hits for Dakota Valley. Dylan Lukken and Randy Rosenquist each doubled. Isaac Bruns, Jaxon Hennies, Beau Pollema and Brendan Barnett each had a hit in the victory.
