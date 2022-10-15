For just over a set, Yankton head volleyball coach Chelsea Law saw the Gazelles squad she’s wanted to see all year.
After that, though, she saw something she’d hoped she’d seen the end of.
Aberdeen Central overcame a first-set stumble to claim a 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Saturday at the YHS Gym.
“I’m not worried about losses and wins right now. I’m worried about us playing aggressively,” Law said after the match. “This was not what we wanted to do at this point of the season.”
Grace Kuch finished with 16 kills, hitting .419 on the match, and two blocks for Aberdeen Central. Lauryn Burckhard posted 11 kills. Arylie Waldo posted 32 assists. Sydney Evans had 21 digs and two ace serves. Sawyer Bahr added five ace serves and 15 digs in the victory.
Yankton was led by nine kills and 15 digs from Camryn Koletzky. Camille McDermott posted 19 assists, 13 digs and two ace serves. Macy Drotzmann posted five kills and 18 digs. Ava Koller added four ace serves, four kills and 14 digs in the effort.
Yankton started slow, as Aberdeen Central notched four ace serves on the way to a 10-2 lead. But the Gazelles fought back, turning back three set point opportunities before taking a 26-24 win in the opening frame.
“That’s what our season has been like,” Law said. “We can do some really good things. But we just can’t do it for just the first set.”
The Gazelles’ momentum carried into the second set, taking a 9-5 lead. But Kuch had five kills and an ace serve in a Golden Eagles run that put the guests up 17-12.
“We said right away that she was strong, that we couldn’t let her get on a roll,” Law said of Kuch. “We also knew they tip to the 4-spot (front row outside), but we couldn’t take it away.”
The final two sets were all Aberdeen Central, as the Golden Eagles led the third frame 22-7 and the fourth 15-3.
“In the first set we were playing to win. In the other sets we were playing not to lose,” Law said.
Law also gave credit to what she felt was a much-improved Golden Eagles team from a season ago.
“I feel like Aberdeen Central is different than they were last year,” she said. “They were running faster on offense, swinging better.”
Aberdeen Central, now 10-10, travels to Mitchell on Tuesday. Yankton, 3-15, will have a week of practice before heading to Rapid City for the East-West Duals.
Before the Gazelles face all five West River teams in a two-day span, they will get back to work in practice.
“We have to focus on ball control, making good decisions in pressure situations,” Law said. “We’re going to pass, serve and hit. We’re going to work on being mentally strong.”
Aberdeen Central swept the sub-varsity matches: 25-19, 25-13 in the JV match; 25-10, 25-16 in the sophomore match; 25-12, 25-11 in the freshmen ‘A’ match; and 25-16, 25-10 in the freshmen ‘B’ match.
