SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball player Hannah Sjerven has been named the Summit League March Athlete of the Month announced Thursday.
Sjerven, a sixth-year senior from Rogers, Minnesota, garners the league’s monthly accolades for the second-straight month. She’s the 25th athlete in Summit history to garner two of this award in the same year.
Sjerven averaged 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game during the postseason in March. She shot at a 58.7 percent clip from the field and 57.1 percent from 3-point range. She led South Dakota first to a Summit League Tournament crown, then on to the Sweet 16 with the first NCAA Tournament wins in program history. She faced three projected first-round WNBA draft picks in three-straight NCAA Tournament games, outscoring two of the three in the head-to-head matchups. South Dakota defeated Ole Miss 75-61 and No. 7/5 Baylor 61-47 for the Coyotes’ first-ever Sweet 16 appearance.
