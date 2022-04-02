Yankton bounced back from an opening loss to edge Brookings 11-9 in the nightcap, earning a split with the Bobcats in club high school baseball action. The doubleheader marked the season opener for Yankton.
Samuel Kampshoff doubled and singled, and Mac Ryken and Joe Gokie each had two hits for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff, Jack Halstad and Jace McCorkell each doubled. Dylan Prouty and Landon Loecker each had a hit in the victory.
Lincoln Hardin, Jake Amman and Ashton Witte each double and singled for Brookings. Josh Devine and Talon Richter each had two hits. Charlie Holm and Owen Schnedier each had a hit in the effort.
Drew Ryken pitched into the seventh for the win. Gokie got the final two outs, both by strikeout. Justin Coffell took the loss in relief.
In the opener, Brookings scored five runs in the final two innings to claim an 8-5 victory.
Hardin and Breck Hirrschoff each doubled and singled for Brookings. Holm also had two hits. Nathan Lease doubled. Devine and Schneider each had a hit in the effort.
Lucas Kampshoff’s double was the lone Yankton hit.
Amman struck out nine in five innings of work for the win. Garrett Nelson took the loss.
Yankton, 1-1, hosts O’Gorman on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Vermillion 15, Centerville 0
VERMILLION — Clayton Sorensen had two hits and three RBI to lead Vermillion past Centerville 15-0 in club high school baseball action on Saturday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz doubled, and Jack Vitt, Willis Robertson and Connor Roerig each had a hit in the victory.
Alec Austin and Cole Edberg each had a hit for Centerville.
Jake Jensen pitched two innings, striking out three, for the win. Edberg took the loss.
Menno-Scotland 9, Parker 3
MENNO — Kadeyn Ulmer doubled and singled to spark Menno-Scotland past Parker 9-3 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Tyrus Bietz also had two hits, and Austin Pillsbury and Treyton Sayler each doubled for Menno-Scotland. Ajay Herrboldt and Brayden Sattler each had a hit in the victory.
Ray Travnicek, Logan Bridges and Jevin Erickson each had a hit for Parker.
Sayler picked up the win, striking out five in six innings of work. Travnicek took the loss, striking out five.
