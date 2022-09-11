MADISON — The Mount Marty men finished fourth in the Herb Blakely Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday in Madison.
In the men’s 8,000-meter race, MMU was led by Brian Santiago’s sixth place finish (27:57.0) and Tague Tvedt finished 12th (28:30.0) to lead the way. Cristobal Gonzalez (29:14.0) was 17th, Carson Means (30:14.0) was 27th, Caden Ideker (30:31.0) was 30th and Liam Vidas (31:17.0) was 34th for the Lancers.
