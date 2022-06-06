FREEMAN — Crofton built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Lathan Maibaum doubled and singled for Crofton. Austin Tramp, Danny Melena and Justin Potts each had a hit.
Jake Weier and Trey Christensen each had two hits for Freeman. Chet Peterson, Owen Feser, Blake Schroedermeyer, Ben Simonsen and Phil Madsen each had a hit.
Ben Hegge went the distance in the win, striking out six. Nate Broehm took the loss, striking out seven in five innings of work. Christensen struck out four in four innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.