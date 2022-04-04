A no-hitter by Landon Loecker capped a Yankton sweep of O’Gorman in club high school baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Loecker tossed a six-inning no-hitter as the Bucks blanked the Knights 10-0 in the nightcap.
Joe Gokie and Dylan Prouty each had two hits for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Lucas Kampshoff, Jace McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Loecker struck out seven in the six-inning contest. Hermsen took the loss.
In the opener, Yankton claimed a 6-2 victory.
Lucas Kampshoff had two hits and Prouty doubled for Yankton. Gokie added a hit.
Wyatt Hermsen doubled for O’Gorman. Mason Fritz, Leo Hueners, Carter Petersen and Joe Niedringhaus each had a hit for the Knights.
Samuel Kampshoff went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Jake Wheeler took the loss.
Yankton, 3-1, travels to Huron on Saturday. O’Gorman, 0-7, faces Roosevelt on Thursday.
Dakota Valley 17, Parker 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Jake Pruchniak pitched a four-inning no-hitter as the Panthers pounded Parker 17-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Randy Rosenquist went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns had a pair of hits. Jaxon Hennies and Tyler Schutte each had a hit in the victory.
Pruchniak struck out 10 batters in the win. Seth Vanvliet took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 3-1, travels to Vermillion on Friday. Parker, 1-3, hosts Garretson on Thursday.
Hanson-BE 5, Menno-Scotland 3
ALEXANDRIA — J Jarding went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Hanson-Bridgewater-Emery past Menno-Scotland 5-3 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Kade Waldera, Riley Haynes and Preston Klinkhammer each had two hits for H-BE. Weston Kayser and Carter Popp each had a hit in the victory.
Kory Keppen had two hits for the Trappers. Brayden Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer each had a hit in the effort.
Jayden Kayser picked up the win, striking out six in three innings of work. Karson Bierle took the loss.
