VERMILLION — The Drake Bulldogs used an excellent effort on the glass in an 83-54 victory Tuesday over the South Dakota Coyotes at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Drake improves to 5-2 on the season, while USD falls to 4-5.
The Bulldogs outrebounded the Coyotes 54-33 in the contest.
Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius attributed Drake’s success, especially on the defensive glass, to being a fast-paced team.
“They’re a fast-paced team,” she said. “They look to pass the ball around. It’s not so much driving lanes in space. They’re trying to pass it and beat you that way. They can shoot the three well, so you have to respect it. It stretches you out (defensively).”
While Drake was only 4-18 from the 3-point line in the game, they held a decisive edge in defensive rebounding (39-18) over the Coyotes. It was a unique stat in the respect that the offensive rebounds were even at 15 apiece.
Leading 16-14 after the first quarter, Drake outscored USD 28-5 in the second quarter to take a 44-19 halftime lead. The Bulldogs defense stymied USD’s offense, holding them to 2-of-16 shooting in the quarter.
“As soon as the second quarter got rolling our confidence dipped,” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said. “We stopped being as aggressive. We couldn’t score, then all sudden they’re getting runouts in transition and it just snowballed.”
Karius said the team did not adjust well to getting sped up in transition.
“When that happens, you’re cutting in there and you feel like you’ve got to finish fast,” Karius said. “Plus, they’ve got two shot blockers sitting there at the rim. All of that combined is different for you when you’re going to score around the rim.”
With a young team, Karius understands that it will be a bumpy road for the team to play consistently and together as a cohesive unit.
“It’s challenging,” she said. “It has its bumps in the road. I’m confident that we’re learning from it and getting better from it. It can get messy sometimes, but I think deep down there (was) a lot of young players playing against a team who’s loaded with seniors (tonight). They started four (seniors), and they’ve played together for several years. It makes a big difference.
“They have not got a taste of what that’s like to practice against or play against a NCAA Tournament-caliber team. The more that we play these teams, they start to figure out, ‘Well, I thought I was cutting hard. Now I see how it is playing against other teams it’s another step up. You learn and you can see the physicality. You can see the length and the toughness that it takes underneath the rim to go and convert those points.”
There is one area that Karius wants her team to improve upon going into Sunday’s home contest against the Montana Grizzlies: scoring around the rim.
“It’s been a consistent message,” she said. “We will continue to practice it in different ways to speed (our players) up. That’s what happened to us tonight. We got sped up. (Drake was) not so much a physical team, but they’re a fast team.”
Tip off time Sunday between the Coyotes and Grizzlies is set for noon at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.