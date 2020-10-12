AVON — Gayville-Volin scored 32 straight points after digging an early 12-point deficit, claiming a 40-28 victory over Avon in prep football action on Monday.
Kyle Hirsch had 10 catches for 186 yards and two scores receiving, and 171 yards and a touchdown rushing for Gayville-Volin. Nate Quatier was 17-for-24 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Andrew Gustad rushed for 62 yards and a score, and caught three passes for 19 yards and a score. Alex Schoenberner also had a touchdown catch for the Raiders.
Riley Rucktaeschel passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a score for Avon. Hunter Rucktaeschel had four catches for 75 yards and a score, and added a rushing touchdown. Ashton Frank caught eight passes for 152 yards and a score for the Pirates.
Gustad had a hand in 14 tackles for the Gayville-Volin defense. Hirsch and Quatier each picked off a pass in the victory.
Lincoln Thury had a hand in 15 tackles for the Avon defense. Jaden Stahl picked off a pass.
Both teams will be in action on Friday, Gayville-Volin at Corsica-Stickney and Avon at Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 0 20 12 8 — 40
AVON 0 12 0 16 — 28
