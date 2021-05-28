SPEARFISH —Wagner’s Jaden Peters won the pole vault Friday night, and set a new meet record in the process.
Peters cleard 15-6 to win the boys pole vault by two and a half feet. His teammate Chris Nelson placed fifth at 11-6. Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal also won the high jump at 5-4. Malcolm Janis placed sixth int eh triple jump at 41-8.5 and the boys 4x800 team (Simon Freier, Riley Roberts, Henry Hayward, Toby Zephier) placed sixth at 8:34.99.
Elizabeth Woods placed 11th in the 100 hurdles and the girls 4x200 relay placed 13th. Kya Kjeldgaard (high jump) and Alcista Dion (pole vault) competed Friday but didn’t mark.
Sioux Falls Christian leads the boys team standings with 53.66 points. Milbank is second with 26 and Dakota Valley is third with 25.
Milbank, Hamlin and Custer are tied at 24 points for the team lead in the women’s competition. Parke is fourth with 21 points.
Action resumes Saturday morning in Spearfish.
Beresford
The Beresford girls 4x800 team(Ella Merriman, Adyson Hansen, Anna Atwood, Laura Bogue) finished in fifth place with a time of 10:00.63. Max Orr tied for eighth in the boys high jump at 5-9.
Andrew Atwood and Cameron Wells competed in the boys 3,200-meters, placing 13th and 20th respectively. Savannah Beeson placed 13th in the girls triple jump. Jade Rhody placed 11th in the high jump.
Hayden Wilson placed 17th and Cody Klungseth 21st in the triple jump competition. The boys 4x800 placeed ninth, the boys 4x200 20th and the girls 4x200 21st.
Dakota Valley
Tommy Nikkel won the 100-meters in a time of 10.88 to lead Dakota Valley on day one. Gunnar Gunderson added a fourth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.47.
Aidan Moran placed seventh in the discus at 135-5 and Trae Piel seventh in the high jump at 5-11. On the girls side, Sophia Atchison placed third in the pole vault at 9-9 and Silja Gunderson seventh in the 100 hurdles at 16.36.
Siena DeGerogia placed in a tie for 8th in the high jump. Jorja VanDenHul placed third in the same event at 5-2.
Blake Schmiedt placed 10th in the 3,200 meters and Reed Doanldson 22nd in the 110 hurdles.
The boys 4x200 relay team (Drew Steele, Gunnar Gunderson, Hunter Beving, Tommy Nikkel) placed third in a time of 1:31.25. the girls 4x200 squad placed 14th.
Elk Point-Jefferson
Drake Peed won the boys discus throw to lead Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday. Peed threw 167-8 to win the event. Tyler Goehring placed second in the triple jump with a jump of 44-4.5. his teammate, Riley Schmitz placed fifth in the event at 41-9.
Grace Peed placed fifth in the discus at 119-8. Alyssa Chytka placed 10th in the 100 and Lauren McDermott 12th in the 100 hurdles.
Jacob Lichtenberg placed ninth in the discus and Cera Schmitz 19th in the 100 hurdles.
The girls 4x200 relay placed 16th and the 4x800 22nd. The boys’ 4x200 placed 12th and the 4x800 21st.
Ethan-Parkston
Cole Prunty placed in the top ten in two events Friday. Prunty placed sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.28) and 10th in the 110 hurdles (16.26). Allison Ziebart boosted the girls with a third place finish in the triple jump (35-3.5).
Evan Bartelt also scored for Ethan-Parkston, placing seventh in the 3,200-meters at 10:27.71. Other boys performers include Riley Endres placing 13th in the triple jump and Sam Benson placing 19th in the 110 hurdles.
Lindsey Roth placed sixth in the 3,200-meters (11:59.96). The girls 4x800 just missed out on a top eight finish, placing ninth. The boys 4x200 and 4x800 relays placed 14th with the girls 4x200 placing 22nd.
Parker
Lexi Even won the girls 100 to boost Parker Friday. Even ran a 12.82 to win the open 100. The Parker girls 4x200 relay team (Shayla Voeltz, Anna Reiffenberger, Janae Olson, Lexi Even) added a win their event, running a 1:44.84. Cierra Mohr added an eighth place finish in the triple jump at 33-6.25.
Parker Lessman placed ninth in the discus throw for Parker, just missing out on the podium. Voeltz added an 11th place finish in the 100 meters.
Vermillion
The boys 4x800 team (Jack Freeburg, Joel Dahlhoff, Riley Ruhaak, Jakob Dobney) placed second in their event Friday, running an 8:18.35. Ty Hertz added a sixth place finish in the boys pole vault (11-6) to help the Vermillion team standings.
On the girls side, Jaymes Drake placed sixth in the 100-meters in 13.19 seconds and Taeli Barta added an eighth place finish in the 3,200 (12:09.57). Chandler Cleveland placed 13th in the discus. And Lydia Anderson 20th in the 3,200.
Riley Ruhaak placed 17th in the 3,200-meters and Jacob Chasing Hawk 22nd. The girls 4x800 relay placed 16th and the 4x200 relay 23rd.
