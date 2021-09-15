FREEMAN — Freeman Academy-Marion claimed boys’ team honors in the Flyer Invitational cross country meet, held at Valley View Golf Course near Freeman.
The Bearcats edged Kimball-White Lake 25 to 28 for the boys’ title. Elkton-Lake Benton (30) was third, followed by Platte-Geddes (51) and Canistota (55).
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder ran away with the individual title in the 5,000-meter event, finishing in 17:14.91 to beat Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (17:54.07) by nearly 40 seconds. The Bearcats’ Tavin Schroeder (18:11.82) was third, followed by Irene-Wakonda’s Ethan Haich (18:12.03) and KWL’s Park Sinclair (18:24.01).
Kimball-White Lake put three runners in the top four to claim the girls’ team title, 9 to 31 over Hanson. Elk Point-Jefferson (35) was third, followed by Colman-Egan (37) and Platte-Geddes (47).
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner won the 5,000-meter event in 20:50.84. KWL claimed the next three spots: Autumn Baker (21:07.19) in second, Christine Gaulke (21:43.87) in third and Lily Baker (21:44.29) in fourth. Hanson’s Taziah Hawkins (21:54.01) was fifth, followed by Menno’s Ashton Massey (21:57.84).
