BROOKINGS — South Dakota State third baseman Cheyanne Masterson was 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs in leading the Jackrabbits to a doubleheader sweep of South Dakota Sunday at Jackrabbit Stadium. Scores went 9-1 and 10-2.
Rozelyn Carrillo added five hits including two doubles and a home run and drove in four for SDSU (32-5, 17-1 Summit), which took three of four games during the weekend series. The Jacks outhit the Coyotes 25-6 during Sunday’s twin bill.
With the sweep, SDSU claimed its first Summit League regular season softball title in program history.
South Dakota’s three runs came on a Jadyn DeWitte hit by pitch with the bases loaded in game one, and Jordyn Pender laced an RBI triple and scored on a passed ball to give South Dakota (12-33, 7-9) a short-lived 2-0 lead in the second inning of game two.
Otherwise, SDSU pitchers Grace Glanzer and Tori Kniesche were dominant in the circle. Glanzer allowed three hits and struck out five in six innings of work in game one. Kniesche, who tossed a no-hitter in the second game of the series Saturday, allowed three hits and two runs in five innings of work Sunday. She struck out 10 and walked two.
South Dakota center fielder Camille Fowler had a hit both days and moved into sole possession of fourth place on the Coyotes’ all-time hit list with 239. One more will tie her for third place with Tiffany Davis (1998-2001) and three more will tie her for second place with Julie MacRunnels (2000-03).
South Dakota fell to fourth place in the Summit League standings, one game behind Kansas City and 1.5 games behind North Dakota State. The Coyotes host fifth-place Omaha (12-24, 6-9) next weekend in Vermillion.
