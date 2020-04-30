The Yankton Baseball Association has announced that it has cancelled its two home American Legion Baseball Tournaments, the First Dakota Classic and the Lewis and Clark Classic.
The Lewis and Clark Classic also has host sites in Vermillion, Crofton, Nebraska, and Hartington, Nebraska.
The YBA expects to continue both tournaments in the 2021 season.
