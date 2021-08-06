MITCHELL – Two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning brought Crofton within one run, but it was too late for the Bluejays, who fell to Volga in the opening round of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
“They outplayed us,” Crofton manager Ben Hegge said. “They out-hit us, out-played us, out-pitched us. It’s tough to win games when you’re going to get out-hit, out-pitched and they played good defense.”
Hegge got the start on the mound, working six innings, giving up eight hits and two runs in the first three innings before settling down to get through six. Hegge’s final stat line including giving up 10 hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out four.
“I just want to go out there and throw strikes and get my pitches over,” Hegge said. “I felt really good with getting pitches over. They were squaring up and hitting it well. They played really well and they’re a good baseball team.”
Tyler Priest, a Mount Marty pitcher in the spring, pitched the final three innings, striking out four and giving up one hit. Hegge said Priest was going to come in once the lead grew to three runs, so Priest was ready at any moment throughout the game.
For Volga, Legion player Parker Puetz hurled 7 2/3 innings, striking out 12 batters. Puetz gave up two runs,one earned, in the eighth inning. Trevor Olson recorded the final four outs for Volga.
“We knew that he throws low 80’s and sometimes with a 17-year-old on the mound, we’re hoping to battle through the order a few times and they’ll get wild,” Hegge said. “He (Puetz) had composure, he looks like he has been pitching amateurs for a while.”
Jake Arlt and Austin Buysse tallied two hits and one RBI each for Volga. All nine batters recorded at least one hit for the Cormorants.
Crofton’s offense had three hits in the first seven innings, and three hits in the eighth inning alone. Jared Wiebelhaus and Corey Roach tallied two hits and one RBI each. Bailey Sage, a pick-up players from Freeman, and Danny Melena added one hit each.
Crofton fell in the first round for the second straight year at Cadwell Park. Last season, the Bluejays fell to Salem 3-0 in the opening round. Hegge said this loss stings just as much.
“It’s another sour taste,” Hegge said. “We have another great year, go first in our district, win the district championship againm we get bounced in the first round. It leaves a sour taste in my mouth. It sucks, it does.”
Hegge said that Crofton will be back, as his group is 18 players deep and he is the oldest member of the team at 26 years old. He said if there is a positive in this situation, it is the youth of the squad.
“The bright spot is we’re a very young core,” Hegge said. We’ve been playing together for a while, good guys, good friends. A lot of teams are getting older, and obviously we will be a year older, but that will help us, because I’m the oldest guy at 26, so we have a young core.”
Next year, the focus for Crofton will be to do something that is bogging them down now, getting a win at Cadwell Park in Mitchell in August.
“We’ll be back,” Hegge said. “This group is going to play together for a while, we just have to find a way to get over the hump down here.”
