CENTERVILLE — Cole Edberg posted 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Centerville past Menno 44-35 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Logan Bobzin had seven assists and Alec Austin added seven rebounds for the victorious Tornadoes, who improved to 10-6 on the season.
Tyler Massey scored 14 points for Menno. Kadeyn Ulmer had five assists.
Centerville hosts Viborg-Hurley today (Friday). Menno hosts Ethan on Saturday.
Centerville won the JV game 37-20.
MENNO (6-10) 7 9 8 11 — 35
CENTERVILLE (10-6) 14 13 10 7 — 44
Corsica-Stickney 58, Freeman 34
FREEMAN — Taven Burke scored 15 points to lead Corsica-Stickney past Freeman 58-34 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Tyson Wentland had 13 points, four assists and six steals for Corsica-Stickney. Robert Nichols had eight points and eight rebounds. Cole Feenstra posted five steals and Kane Knudson added four assists in the victory.
Evan Scharberg led Freeman with 12 points and eight rebounds. Luke Peters added eight points.
Corsica-Stickney, 11-4, travels to Armour to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday. Freeman travels to Chester Area today (Friday).
CORSICA-STICKNEY (11-4) 15 13 14 16 — 58
FREEMAN (1-16) 8 11 3 12 — 34
LCC 67, Wisner-Pilger 59
WISNER, Neb. — Jake Rath finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge past Wisner-Pilger 67-59 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Evan Haisch posted 17 points and seven rebounds for LCC.
No statistics were reported for Wisner-Pilger, which finishes the regular season at Madison on Feb. 18.
LCC, 18-6, hosts Wynot on Feb. 18 to end the regular season.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (18-6) 12 19 19 17 — 67
WISNER-PILGER (10-13) 13 20 8 18 — 59
