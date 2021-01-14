SCOTLAND -- Scotland outscored Avon 20-14 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 53-49 victory over the Pirates in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lucas Dennis posted 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Scotland. Stephen Johnson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Keenan Souhrada scored 10 points and Dawson Bietz added three steals in the victory.
Landon Thury scored 14 points to lead Avon. Eli Watchorn scored nine points, and Lincoln Thury finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Pirates.
Scotland hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Saturday. Avon travels to White Lake to face Kimball-White Lake on Saturday.
Avon won the JV game 31-12.
AVON (1-8)12 8 15 14 -- 49
SCOTLAND (3-5)5 15 13 20 -- 53
Pierre 69, Douglas 53
PIERRE -- The Pierre Governors overcame a slow second quarter to down Douglas 69-53 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jackson Edman posted 20 points and 22 rebounds to lead Pierre. Matt Hanson scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds. Lincoln Kienholz added 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the victory.
Conner Sauvage led Douglas with 15 points. Kyle Schields added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
DOUGLAS (3-5)10 19 4 20 -- 53
PIERRE (3-5)19 9 19 22 -- 69
