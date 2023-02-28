NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns and Jaxson Wingert each posted double-doubles as Dakota Valley rolled past Parker 85-31 in the opening round of the Region 4A Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
The Panthers, 21-0, hosts a SoDak 16 qualifying game on Friday. Parker finished at 3-18.
Bruns posted 25 points and 15 rebounds for Dakota Valley. Wingert had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Randy Rosenquist finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. Jaxon Hennies added 10 assists and four steals in the victory.
Ray Travnicek scored 12 points for Parker.
PARKER (3-18) 12 6 6 7 31
DAKOTA VALLEY (21-0) 26 15 24 20 — 85
Tea Area 72, Beresford 47
TEA — Blake Thompson and Sam Almas each scored 20 points to lead Tea Area past Beresford 72-47 in the opening round of the Region 4A boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The Titans (14-6) will travel to Dakota Valley for a SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday. Beresford finished at 15-6.
Reis Kirschenman had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Tea Area. Jonah Kocer added seven assists.
For Beresford, Tate VanOtterloo finished with 24 points.
Region 5A
Platte-Geddes 64, Chamberlain 40
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes roared to a 42-19 lead as the Panthers cruised to a 64-40 victory over Chamberlain in the Region 5A boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes, 15-6, advances to host Hanson in a SoDak 16 qualifying game on Friday. Chamberlain finishes at 6-15.
Tanner Dyk posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals to lead Platte-Geddes. Hayden Sprik finished with 14 points. Dawson Hoffman added 11 points in the victory.
Collin Two Strike led Chamberlain with 15 points.
CHAMBERLAIN (6-15) 4 15 9 12 — 40
PLATTE-GEDDES (15-6) 19 23 15 7 — 64
Parkston 49, KWL 40
PARKSTON — Parkston rallied from an early 17-8 deficit to claim a 49-40 victory over Kimball-White Lake in the Region 5A boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Parkston (12-9) heads to top-seeded Mount Vernon-Plankinton for a SoDak 16 qualifier game on Friday. KWL finished at 9-12.
James Deckert finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for Parkston, which outscored the WiLdKats 28-14 in the second half. Kaleb Weber had 14 points and five steals. Luke Bormann added six steals in the victory.
Blake Leiferman led KWL with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Dawson Miller and Jaxon Pursell each had 10 points.
KIMBALL-WL (9-12) 17 9 5 9 — 40
PARKSTON (12-9) 8 13 15 13 — 49
MVP 75, Bon Homme 47
MOUNT VERNON — Reed Rus finished with a triple-double and became the Titans’ all-time leading scorer as he led Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Bon Homme 75-47 in the Region 5A boys’ basketball tournament, Tuesday in Mount Vernon.
MVP (16-5) will host Parkston in a SoDak 16 qualifying game on Friday. Bon Homme finished at 7-15.
Rus finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals for MVP. He now has 1,549 points for his career.
Also for the Titans, Jordan Stoltz finished with 16 points and Mason Hetland had 14 points. Zach Baker added 10 points in the victory.
Hanson 56, Wagner 42
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson used three players in double figures to down Ethan 56-42 in the Region 5A boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Hanson (14-7) will travel to Platte-Geddes for a SoDak 16 qualifying game on Friday. Wagner finishes with an 8-13 record.
Jayce Jarding scored a game-high 17 points for Hanson. Jackson Jarding finished with 13 points. Ethan Cheeseman added 11 points.
For Wagner, Carter Cournoyer scored 14 points. Chris Nelson added 12 points.
