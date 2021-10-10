BRANDON — A third place finish by Zach Fedde helped the Yankton boys to a fifth place finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Cross Country Championships, Saturday in Brandon.
Aberdeen Central edged Harrisburg 53 to 55 for the boys’ title. Pierre (76) was third, followed by Brandon Valley (92) and the Bucks (121).
Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin won in 16:35.59, beating out Pierre’s Hayden Shaffer (16:41.52) in the 5,000-meter event. Fedde (17:01.62) was third, beating out Harrisburg’s Cashton Johnson (17:03.53) and Soren Weeg (17:12.61).
Harrison Krajewski was the second Buck across the line, finishing in 18:03.80 to place 19th. Dylan Payer (18:13.85) was 26th, Nate Schoenfelder (18:18.12) was 30th and Tim Merchen (18:49.11) was 45th to round out the Bucks’ scoring.
Also for the Bucks, Taylor Wenzlaff (19:29.06) was 54th, Oliver Dooley (19:55.28) was 60th, Keenan Wagner (20:19.34) was 67th, Antani Kabela (22:25.03) was 78th and Sam Larrington (22:40.38) was 79th.
Brandon Valley won the girls’ title with 29 points, well ahead of Harrisburg (48). Aberdeen Central (100), Watertown (110), Brookings (133) and Yankton (136) rounded out the first six.
Brandon Valley put five runners in the top 10, led by a 1-2 finish from Addison Scholten (19:09.38) and Mia Wentzy (19:31.49) in the 5,000-meter event. Harrisburg’s Presli White (20:06.22) was third, followed by Watertown’s Kate McElroy (20:17.80) and Bria Miller (20:57.39).
Yankton was led by an 11th place finish from Sophia Petheram (21:12.54) and a 19th place finish from Sydnee Serck (21:46.64). Thea Chance (22:25.79) was 28th, Ava Johanneson (23:15.00) was 43rd and Claire Tereshinski (23:47.29) was 48th to round out the scoring.
Also for the Gazelles, Elizabeth Novak (24:07.22) was 51st and Nora Welker (24:17.16) was 53rd.
Yankton finishes the regular season on Thursday at the Huron Invitational.
The Yankton JV girls placed fifth, led by a fourth place finish form Kahlen Peterson (17:35.28) in the 4,000-meter event. Remy Kusel (18:49.49) was 15th, Kendra Ratermann (19:28.87) was 24th, Sarah Messler (19:37.57) was 27th, Elizabeth Elsen (20:44.76) was 31st and Bailey Mines (21:17.21) was 32nd for the Gazelles.
The Yankton JV boys were eighth as a team, led by Chase Howe’s (16:53.56) 33rd place finish in the 4,000-meter event. Elliot Dooley (17:17.86) was 37th, Corrigan Johnke (17:58.19) was 44th, Caden Wieman (18:09.00) was 47th, Griffin Johnson (19:18.08) was 52nd and Tre Boucher (21:11.71) was 55th for the Bucks.
Yankton put five runners in the top 14 to win the 3,000-meter middle school boys’ title. Boston Frick (12:06.48), Luke Jacobson (12:11.80) and Kaden Hunhoff (12:12.41) finished eighth, ninth and 10th to lead the Bucks. Isaac Peterson (12:16.78) was 12th, Bryton Olson (12:23.11) was 14th, Lucas Feimer (12:45.41) was 27th, Noah Harrell (13:25.92) was 56th, Abe Hansen (13:52.67) was 66th, Isaac Larrington (14:06.01) was 68th and Antionio Leighton (16:31.90) was 80th for the Bucks.
Yankton finished sixth in the middle school girls’ division, led by Abby Johanneson (13:17.93) and Mary Rounds (13:18.83), who placed 14th and 15th in the 3,000-meter event. Delaney Youmans (14:40.67) was 36th, Ellie Baumann (16:29.57) was 57th, Kamry Anderson (16:31.92) was 58th, Bethany Huff (16:53.89) was 64th, Emily Rattermann (16:54.20) was 65th, Rilyn Jackson (17:37.12) was 71st and Sydney Kapla (19:38.16) was 76th for the Gazelles.
The Yankton junior varsity and middle school teams will compete in the annual Yankton JV Invitational on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course. Start time is set for 4:15 p.m.
