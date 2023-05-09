Mount Marty’s Elisabeth McGill and Autumn Porter were named to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball All-Conference Second Team Tuesday.
“I’m super proud of them,” said Lancers head coach Kayla Bryant. “It’s a great thing not only for those girls but also for our program.”
McGill, a junior, batted .382 in 40 games played, registering 23 RBI while hitting three home runs, two of which came in the Lancers’ GPAC Tournament pod in Orange City May 3-4.
“She stepped up in many ways,” Bryant said. “She’s always been hard-working and willing to do whatever. This honor shows how hard she’s worked this year.”
Bryant praised McGill’s ability to rotate positions in the middle infield.
“No matter where I put her, she went and would run with it,” Bryant said. “That’s why you saw her consistently in the lineup and starting for us.”
Porter, a sophomore, batted .305 in 35 games played before an injury ended her campaign in the last week of the regular season, with 25 RBI and eight home runs. She was one of the captains for the Lancers this season.
“She’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” Bryant said. “She’s going to do whatever she can. She’s a big leader in the outfield for us. She stepped up helping us get to the point of us making the conference tournament.”
Bryant said Porter will be “ready to go” for the 2024 season.
The Lancers had three players named honorable mention All-Conference, including Bailey Kortan, Ella Ray and McKenzie Gray.
Kortan, a senior, batted .280 with nine RBIs and three home runs in 27 games played. Bryant credited the attitude Kortan brought to the ballpark.
“Everybody knows her at the ballpark,” Bryant said. “She’s going to give you her all. It doesn’t matter which team (it is); all the coaches know Bailey and she’s always talking to (opposing) coaches on third base. That attitude and atmosphere is something the girls grabbed onto and ran with.”
Ray, a sophomore, batted .309 in 39 games played, scoring 23 runs and registering 13 stolen bases. Bryant is impressed with the versatility Ray has developed in her game.
“Ella will be a junior and it'll be her second full year on the left side hitting,” Bryant said. “She did a phenomenal job this year going to the left side. I can only imagine what a full year of practice does for her.”
Gray, a junior, went 8-10 with a 4.06 ERA, striking out 69 batters. Bryant believes Gray’s 2023 season set her up to have success in her senior season.
“I expect her to go out with a bang as a senior,” Bryant said.
The Lancers finished the 2023 season 19-22.
