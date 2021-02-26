HARTINGTON, Neb. - Hartington Cedar Catholic trailed by eight with just over five minutes to play, and finished on a 15-1 run to defeat Summerland 36-30 Friday night and return to the D1 state tournament.
“We were trying to get a little bit more ball movement and trying to get Brynn (Wortmann) open a little bit more,” Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann said.
Brynn Wortmann tallied 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, including 8-for-8 at the free throw line. She was also a perfect 10-for-10 at the line for the game. Cedar Catholic (21-7) had 19 points entering the final quarter of action, and scored 17 in the final quarter. Brooklyn Kuehn added six points in the fourth. The only point in the quarter coming from someone other than Brynn Wortmann or Kuehn was a free throw by Megan Heimes with five seconds left.
“Brooklyn started getting in there just a little bit more and hanging around the bucket more to find out if we get her the ball,” Wortmann said. “And she drove to the basket a few times and made her free throws.”
The first three quarters were a struggle on the offensive end for the Trojans. It took over five minutes for Cedar Catholic to get on the board, and scored six and five points in the first and second quarters respectively.
On the other end of the court, senior Brenna Wagner of Summerland (15-10) tallied 13 of Summerland’s 15 first half points. Wagner had the same amount of points at the Cedar Catholic team (19) after three quarters, but didn’t score in the fourth.
“She’s (Wagner) a really good player,” Wortmann said. “She’s very good, so you have to take that quarter by quarter and figure out where you can make your adjustments and we tried to keep her in front of us more in the second half.”
Wagner gave Summerland the three point lead after one following a three-pointer from near half court with a defender in her face. Kuehn was a majority of the offense for Cedar Catholic early on, tallying six points in the first half, and 12 of the 19 points after three quarters for the Trojans.
Kuehn finished with 18 points and Brynn Wortmann 12 for Cedar Catholic. Wagner led all scorers with 19 points for Summerland. Defense was a majro factor throughout with Summerland committing 17 turnovers to 15 for Cedar Catholic.
Five fourth quarter turnovers hurt Summerland, who forced one on Cedar Catholic in the quarter. Cedar Catholic took a one point lead with 2:44 to play, and tried to hold onto it from there.
“We just had to take care of the lead from that point,” Wortmann said. “That and run the clock to see if we can get it down close enough to make free throws at the end. We also wanted to get a lead of more than three because you don’t want number 10 coming down and hitting the jumper on us to tie.”
Wagner got an opportunity to hit a shot near the buzzer, but the lead was too big and the shot could not fall for her.
Cedar Catholic returns to the state tournament for the second consecutive year. The Trojans picked up a first round victory, and finished fourth last year. Craig Wortmann said the team needs to work more on the offensive end to carry their regular season success into the state tournament.
“We have to get a little bit more crisp on our offense and what we’re doing and trying to do,” Craig Wortmann said. “We really work on our defense as much as possible, but if we can sharpen the other side, well, then I think we have a really good shot.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
SUMMERLAND (15-10)
Brenna Wagner 6 5-9 19, Maryssa Long 1 1-2 3, Hadley Cheatum 3 0-0 6, Avery Cheatum 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 11 6-11 30.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (21-7)
Laney Kathol 1 0-0 2, Megan Heimes 1 2-4 4, Brynn Wortmann 1 10-10 12, Brooklyn Kuehn 6 5-7 18. TOTALS 9 17-21 36.
SUMMERLAND 9 6 10 5 — 30
CEDAR CATHOLIC 6 5 8 17 — 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.