FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
All Times listed local
CLASS 11AAA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
Harrisburg 50, Rapid City Stevens 9
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Sioux Falls Washington 24
Brandon Valley 23, Sioux Falls Jefferson 9
O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-4) at No. 1 Harrisburg (10-0)
No. 6 O’Gorman (6-4) at No. 2 Brandon Valley (9-1)
CLASS 11AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 10
Yankton 42, Mitchell 21
Aberdeen Central 42, Brookings 34
Pierre 38, Watertown 9
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Tea Area (10-0)
No. 7 Aberdeen Central (4-6) at No. 3 Pierre (8-2)
CLASS 11A
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
Madison 35, Sioux Falls Christian 14
Dell Rapids 19, West Central 15
Milbank 6, Canton 0
Vermillion 21, Tri-Valley 7
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 Dell Rapids (7-3) at No. 1 Madison (10-0)
No. 7 Milbank (7-3) at No. 3 Vermillion (7-3)
CLASS 11B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
Winner 66, McCook Central/Montrose 28
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Wagner 6
Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 21, Sioux Valley 8
Beresford 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 6, OT
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-2) at No. 1 Winner (10-0)
No. 14 Beresford (7-3) at No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (7-3)
CLASS 9AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
Platte-Geddes 26, Hanson 24, OT
Timber Lake 24, Lyman 18
Parkston 34, Garretson 7
Canistota-Freeman 14, Ipswich 0
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (8-2) at No. 5 Timber Lake (9-1)
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (6-4) at No. 2 Parkston (8-2)
CLASS 9A
Second Round, Oct. 28
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Castlewood 32
DeSmet 32, Warner 16
Howard 46, Wolsey-Wessington 6
Wall 34, Gregory 20
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 DeSmet (10-0) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (11-0)
No. 3 Wall (10-0) at No. 2 Howard (10-0)
CLASS 9B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
Avon 30, Alcester-Hudson 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Gayville-Volin 22
Faulkton 48, Harding County 22
Potter County 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 8
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (6-3) at No. 1 Avon (10-0)
No. 3 Potter County (9-2) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (8-2)
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS C2
First Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Oakland-Craig (5-4) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
Second Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (6-3) at Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Stanton (8-1) at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-2) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 6 p.m. CT, Benkelman
No. 14 Perkins County (7-2) at No. 3 Arapahoe (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Cross County (8-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Sutherland (6-3) at No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (9-0), 4:30 p.m., Nebraska City
CLASS D2
Second Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Mead (5-4) vs. No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (9-0), 3 p.m., Thedford
No. 9 Leyton (7-2) at No. 8 Osceola (8-1), 3 p.m.
No. 12 Johnson-Brock (7-2) at No. 5 Riverside (8-1), 5 p.m.
No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (6-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (6-3) at No. 3 Pender (9-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (7-2) at No. 6 Mullen (8-1), 7 p.m. CT
No. 10 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) at No. 7 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 8 Vermillion (7-17) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-8), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Canton (14-12) at No. 4 Parker (17-12), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Beresford (9-21) vs. No. 2 Tea Area (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lennox (10-18) vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (16-10), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 4 Parkston (18-14) vs. No. 5 Bon Homme (9-20) at Wagner, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Hanson (6-21) at No. 2 Wagner (24-6), 8 p.m.
No. 6 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (7-20) at No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (21-6), 7 p.m., Forestburg
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 1
No. 9 Freeman Academy-Marion (4-24) at No. 8 Centerville (5-23), 6:30 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 2
FA-M/Centerville winner at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (19-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (8-20) at No. 2 Freeman (18-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (7-19) vs. No. 4 Scotland (12-12) at Freeman, 7:45 p.m.
No. 6 Menno (9-15) at No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (14-12), 6:30 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 1
No. 9 Colome (8-21) at No. 8 Wessington Springs (13-17), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Marty (0-23) at No. 7 Corsica-Stickney (12-13), 7 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 2
Colome/WS winner at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (29-4), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Gregory (15-12) vs. No. 4 Avon (18-10) at Platte, 8 p.m.
CS/Marty winner vs. No. 2 Burke (26-8), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (16-13) vs. No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (16-10) at Burke, 8 p.m.
