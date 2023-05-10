ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Joaquin Pulido won the 100 dash (11.86 seconds) and the 200 dash (23.81 seconds) at the Fort Randall Invite Tuesday.

In other boys action, Avon’s quartet of Brady Bierema, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Paxton Bierema and Aziah Meyer won the 400 relay at 47.88 seconds. With Trace Pelton replacing Meyer in the four-spot, Avon was third in the 800 meter relay at 1:40.26. The Pirates’ team of Landon Thury, Easton Sees, Jamison Pelton and John Fathke finished second in the 3200 relay at 9:10.65.

