ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Joaquin Pulido won the 100 dash (11.86 seconds) and the 200 dash (23.81 seconds) at the Fort Randall Invite Tuesday.
In other boys action, Avon’s quartet of Brady Bierema, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Paxton Bierema and Aziah Meyer won the 400 relay at 47.88 seconds. With Trace Pelton replacing Meyer in the four-spot, Avon was third in the 800 meter relay at 1:40.26. The Pirates’ team of Landon Thury, Easton Sees, Jamison Pelton and John Fathke finished second in the 3200 relay at 9:10.65.
Avon’s Al Gunter won the shot put at 43-2, with TDA’s Dalton Westendorf third at 40-2. Gunter was second in the discus throw with a distance of 126-2.
The Pirates had the most points of any boys area teams, finishing fourth with 82 points.
TDA’s Isaac Wunder was second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.25 seconds. The Nighthawks’ team of Skyler Thomas, Daxton Comstock, Isaac Wunder and Pulido finished third in the 1600 sprint medley relay at 4:14.03.
The Pirates’ Brady Bierema was second in the long jump at 17-08.00.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s AJ Johnson was third in the discus throw at 118-07.
Avon finished third in the girls’ competition with 65 points. Courtney Sees won the long jump at 16-02.00 while finishing third in the triple jump at 30-01.50. Teammate Rilyn Thury finished second in the 800 run at 2:39.94.
Avon’s team of Sees, Ella Small, Lila Vanderlei and Mylie Bares finished third in the 400 meter relay with a time of 54.15 seconds. Kaeli Wallinga finished second in the discus throw with a mark of 106-11, while Vanderlei finished third at 102-08.
Scotland’s Trinity Bietz won the shot put at 39-0.75, while Bailey Vitek was second in the 100 meter dash at 13.88 seconds.
ACDC’s Cambria Ronfeldt won the triple jump at 30-7.75.
The Thunder’s Josie Brouwer was second in the 400 run at 1:05.37 while finishing third in the 200 dash at 28.11 seconds.
ACDC’s Kalee Dykshorn finished third in the long jump at 14-00.00.
The Thunder’s Lexi Schoenfelder finished third in the 800 run at 2:42.99.
ACDC’s Anna DeHann was second in the 3200 run at 13:32.02.
TDA’s Faith Goehring finished second in the long jump at 14-04.00.
The Nighthawks’ Kattee Milian, Sirenity Goehring, Faith Goehring and Hannah Stremick finished third in the 1600 sprint medley relay at 4:58.70.
