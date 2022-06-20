SIOUX FALLS — Yankton scored seven runs in the firth to down Sioux Falls Post 911 9-4 in the Dakota Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls. Yankton (16-5) went 2-2 in the event.
Lucas Kampshoff went 2-for-4 with a triple for Yankton. Jace McCorkell and Michael Mors each had two hits. Mac Ryken, Dylan Prouty and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Mac Ryken pitched five innings for the win. Mors pitched the final two innings.
Yankton hosts Renner Post 307 on Thursday.
Yankton 6, Pius X 5
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory over Lincoln Pius X in the Dakota Classic on Saturday.
Cody Oswald went 2-for-3 with a home run for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff and Drew Ryken each had two hits. Rugby Ryken doubled. Joe Gokie, Dylan Prouty, Jace McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Isaiah Schelhaas pitched 5 1/3, striking out three, for the win. Mac Ryken pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Monday
Wisner-Pilger 7, Hartington 6
WISNER, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 7-6 victory over Hartington in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Brett Kleinschmit went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Hartington. Jude Crie went 3-for-3 with a double. Jaxson Bernecker also had three hits. Carter Arens and Dylan Taylor each had a hit in the effort.
Bernecker took the loss, striking out four in 3 1/3 innings of work. Lucas Wortman pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.
Hartington hosts Tekamah-Herman on Wednesday.
Platte-Geddes 9, Alexandria 4
ALEXANDRIA — Platte-Geddes downed Alexandria 9-4 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Caden Foxley went 3-for-4 and Jackson Neuman doubled and singled for Platte-Geddes. Jaxon Christensen also had two hits. Joey Foxley homered, driving in four. Aiden Bultje and Grayson Hanson each had a hit in the victory.
Bultje struck out seven in five shutout innings for the win.
Platte-Geddes, 4-0, travels to Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney on Friday.
Oakland-Craig 11, Ponca 3
CRAIG, Neb. — Oakland-Craig pounded out 12 hits in an 11-3 victory over Ponca in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Kaden Kratke homered and doubled for Ponca. Austen Janssen also homered, driving in two. Grant Dorcey and Matt Hayes each doubled. Zach Fernau and Nolan Janssen each had a hit in the effort.
Fernau took the loss.
Ponca travels to Columbus Lakeview on Wednesday.
Monday Juniors
Oakland-Craig 6, Ponca 5
CRAIG, Neb. — Oakland-Craig scored twice in the sixth and final inning to claim a 6-5 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Miguel Balvantin had three hits and two RBI for Ponca. Bradley Lentz had two hits. Tucker McGill, Zain Stark, Preston Davis and Brody Taylor each had a hit in the effort.
Nolan Janssen took the loss in relief.
Ponca travels to Columbus Lakeview on Wednesday.
Sunday Legion
Thompson 5, Tabor 2
TABOR — Thompson, North Dakota scored three runs in the eighth inning to claim a 5-2 victory over Tabor in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Landon Bares homered and Logan Winckler doubled for Tabor. Nolan Carda, Riley Rothschadl, Carter Uecker, Nolan Dvorak, Dustin Honomichl and Landon Schmidt each had a hit in the effort.
Trent Herrboldt took the loss in relief. Rothschadl struck out four in his two innings of work.
Tabor, 8-3, travels to Salem on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.