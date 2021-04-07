OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota earned a hard-fought Summit League women’s tennis victory over Omaha on Wednesday afternoon inside the Miracle Hill Tennis Center.
The Coyotes (3-6), after winning the doubles point, split the six singles matches to edge the Mavericks, 4-3.
“What a hard-fought match today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We absolutely had to have this match. It’s been a rough patch for us lately and I couldn’t be more proud of how the ladies responded today.”
Habiba Aly, Berta Girbau and Anna Marija Bukina all earned singles victories during the dual for South Dakota.
Aly, a senior, moved to 5-2 at No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ines Absisan.
Girbau, a sophomore, went to 2-0 at No. 5 singles and 6-2 overall for the spring with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lillian Tiemeyer.
Bukina, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought three set win, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 that proved to be the difference in the match.
Aly teamed with Natka Kmoskova to earn a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles as the duo stands at 6-2 on the season.
Girbau and doubles partner Yulia Almiron Solano won 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
“Our doubles play has been so impressive of late and again getting that lead paid off,” said Barnett. “Biba and Berta did a great job putting us up 3-0 quick and then we held on.
“Buki battled some nerves and herself but came up huge for us when we needed her. We need to recover quick for what is going to be another key match Friday with Oral Roberts.”
Friday’s match begins at 1 p.m. on the USD Tennis Courts outside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
