WATERTOWN — Yankton finished third in dance and 11th in cheer in the Watertown Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, held Tuesday. The event served as the season opener for Yankton.
O’Gorman won the cheer title with 273 points, beating out Sioux Falls Roosevelt (265.5) and Sioux Valley (264.5). Yankton finished with a score of 163.5.
Scoring with four judges, Brandon Valley edged Washington 362 to 359.75 for top honors. Yankton scored 335.75, edging out Roosevelt (331.5) and Harrisburg (329.5).
Yankton scored 341 in pom, ranking third, and 330.5 in jazz, ranking second.
Next up for the Gazelles is the Yankton Invitational on Sept. 10.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: O’Gorman 273, S.F. Roosevelt 265.5, Sioux Valley 264.5, Harrisburg 258.5, S.F. Washington 230, Watertown 219.5, Mitchell 193, S.F. Lincoln 181.5, Dell Rapids 179, Huron 174, Yankton 163.5, Pierre 137.5
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 362, S.F. Washington 359.75, Yankton 335.75, S.F. Roosevelt 331.5, Harrisburg 329.5, S.F. Lincoln 316, Watertown 309, Pierre 286.75, O’Gorman 280, Mitchell 279, Aberdeen Central 275.5, Huron 264.25
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 373.5, Yankton 330.5, Harrisburg 327.5, Lincoln 300.5, Pierre 277, Huron 250.5
POM: Brandon Valley 350.5, Washington 349, Yankton 341, Roosevelt 317, Watertown 306.5, Aberdeen Central 286.5, Mitchell 285.5, O’Gorman 269
HIP HOP: Washington 370.5, Roosevelt 346, Harrisburg 331.5, Lincoln 331.5, Watertown 313, Pierre 296, O’Gorman 291, Huron 278, Mitchell 272.5, Aberdeen Central 264.5
KICK: No teams competing
