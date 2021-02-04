SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks came all the way back from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but came up one basket short in a wild boys’ basketball game Thursday night at the Throwback Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Blaze Lubbers scored on a put-back basket with 28 seconds remaining to help fourth-ranked Harrisburg beat second-ranked Yankton 50-47.
“I’m just proud of that group in the fourth quarter,” head coach Chris Haynes said. “They played with a lot of passion and energy.
“We were able to put the press on and get some steals. Overall, I’m just proud of the way the guys kept fighting and playing.”
Harrisburg (11-2) controlled the first three quarters and built a 40-20 lead with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. That’s when Yankton (12-3), particularly sophomore Rugby Ryken, got rolling.
Ryken scored all 19 of his points in the fourth quarter and helped engineer a furious rally for the Bucks, who turned up the defensive pressure. Ryken drained a three-pointer with 1:15 remaining to tie the game at 47-47.
After a missed basket, Lubbers got the rebound and went in for a short layup to give Harrisburg a 49-47 lead. Hayden Muirhead then added a free throw and the Bucks missed two three-pointers on their final possession.
Lubbers led Harrisburg with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Conner Geddes had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nick Tschudy scored 10 points off the bench.
Yankton also got 14 points, five rebounds and three steals from senior Matthew Mors, while junior Dylan Prouty scored six points. Senior Aidan Feser pulled down seven rebounds, and senior Trevor Fitzgerald added three points, five rebounds and three assists.
It was Ryken who especially took his game to another level.
“Rugby had a great fourth quarter,” Haynes said. “He was really aggressive going to the basket and got to the free throw line, and hit a couple of jump shots.”
Yankton will close the regular season with five straight home games, beginning Feb. 12 against Watertown.
In sub-varsity action Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon, Yankton beat Harrisburg 67-63 in the JV game. Prouty led Yankton with 12 points, while Mac Ryken had 11 points and Michael Mors scored 10 points.
Harrisburg won the sophomore game 62-54. Drew Ryken scored 18 points to lead the Bucks, while Lucas Kampschoff had nine points.
Harrisburg swept the freshmen games.
In the ‘A’ game, a 55-49 decision, Landon Potts scored 13 points and Lucas Kampshoff netted 12 points.
The Tigers won the ‘B’ game 54-44. No statistics were reported.
HARRISBURG (11-2)
Hayden Muirhead 2-5 1-3 6; Brayden Phipps 0-1 0-0 0; Blaze Lubbers 6-10 2-5 14; Conner Geddes 3-7 4-5 12; Andrew Walter 2-6 0-0 6; Nate Hoyt 1-2 0-0 2; Ethyn Rollinger 0-1 0-0 0; Gavin Aasheim 0-0 0-0 0; Nick Tschudy 4-7 2-2 10. TOTALS 18-39 9-15 50.
YANKTON (12-3)
Matthew Mors 6-18 1-1 14; Rugby Ryken 7-10 4-6 19; Aidan Feser 1-10 1-4 3; Trevor Fitzgerald 1-5 0-0 3; Jaden Kral 1-5 0-0 2; Dylan Prouty 2-5 0-0 6; Mac Ryken 0-1 0-0 0; Michael Mors 0-0 0-0 0; Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18-54 6-11 47.
HARRISBURG 12 14 9 15 — 50
YANKTON 7 7 6 27 — 47
Three-Pointers — HAR 5-16 (Geddes 2-5, Walter 2-5, Muirhead 1-1, Hoyt 0-1, Tschudy 0-2, Lubbers 0-2), YHS 5-26 (Prouty 2-5, Ryken 1-2, Fitzgerald 1-3, Ma. Mors 1-9, Kral 0-1, M. Ryken 0-1, Feser 0-5). Total Rebounds — YHS 30 (Feser 7), HAR 30 (Lubbers 7). Assists — HAR 13 (Geddes 5), YHS 9 (Fitzgerald 3). Turnovers — HAR 15, YHS 9. Personal Fouls — HAR 15, YHS 14. Fouled Out — None.
