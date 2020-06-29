Two Yankton 16-Under teams, Fury Red and Fury Fire, competed in a girls’ softball “league” event on Saturday and Sunday in Yankton.
Fury Red went 3-1 on the weekend, while the Fury Fire went 1-3.
Fury Red 6, Osmond 1
Paige Hatch went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double as the Yankton Fury Red downed Osmond 6-1 on Sunday.
Annika Gordon went 2-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Hannah Sailer, Bailey Sample and Camryn Zoeller each had a double. Olivia Girard and Grace Brockberg each had a hit.
Regan Garry pitched five innings, striking out six, for the win.
Scotland 10, Fury Fire 2
Kennedy Bietz went 3-for-3 with two doubles to claim a 10-2 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire on Sunday.
Joslyn Walloch had two hits, including a home run, for Scotland. Bailey Vitek and Ashton Simmantel each doubled. Delanie Van Driel, Grace Robb and Tatum Andretta each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Wiese doubled for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill, Lainie Keller, Kara Klemme and Brenna Steele each had a hit.
Pender 4, Fury Red 3
Pender used a pair of two-run innings to claim a 4-3 victory over Fury Red on Sunday.
Annika Gordon went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Olivia Girard went 2-for-2 with a double for Yankton. Tori Vellek had two hits and two RBI. Regan Garry doubled, and Hannah Sailer and Grace Brockberg each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out three in four innings of work.
Pender 9, Fury Fire 5
Pender used a five-run fifth inning to claim a 9-5 victory over Fury Fire on Sunday.
Emma Heine had two hits for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill, Emma Wiese, Brenna Steele and Ellie Wiese each doubled. Lainie Keller, Jenna Cox and Lucky Mason each added a hit in the effort.
Fury Red 8, Scotland 1
Regan Garry went 2-for-3 with a grand slam to lead Yankton past Scotland 8-1 on Saturday.
Brooklyn Townsend had a pair of hits for Yankton. Camryn Zoeller doubled, and Olivia Girard added a hit in the victory.
Garry picked up the win, striking out eight.
Wayne 4, Fury Fire 2
Wayne held off Yankton 4-2 on Saturday.
Emma Wiese, Kara Klemme and Ellie Wiese each had a hit for Yankton.
Fury Red 6, Wayne 0
Bailey Sample tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out eight, as Yankton downed Wayne 6-0 on Saturday.
Tori Vellek doubled and singled for Yankton. Camryn Zoeller had two hits. Brooklyn Townsend doubled, and Annika Gordon and Paige Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Fury Fire 6, Osmond 5
Yankton scored two runs in three different innings of a 6-5 victory over Osmond on Saturday.
Kelsey O’Neill and Lainie Keller each reached base three times, with O’Neill scoring twice, for Yankton. Kara Klemme and Hannah Christopherson each reached base twice. Emma Wiese, Emma Heine and Jadyn Hubbard each reached base once in the victory.
