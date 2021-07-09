Eight teams from Yankton and several area teams began play in the South Dakota USA Softball State Fastpitch Tournament on Friday. Games were played at Sherman and Harmodon Parks in Sioux Falls.
Tournament play continues today (Saturday), with final rounds set for Sunday.
Here is a look at Friday’s results, with recaps on the games reported to the Press & Dakotan:
18-Under
The Yankton Fury Fire went 2-1 on a long opening day, beating Black Hills Synergy 11-4 and Cyclones Blue 7-6 before dropping a 7-4 decision to Mitchell Adrenaline. Fury Fire will play an elimination game Saturday afternoon.
Also in the ‘B’ division, Scotland dropped an 8-4 decision to the Rebels, and will face Cyclones Blue in an elimination game this morning.
In the ‘C’ division, Menno and Parkston advanced to the battle of unbeatens this afternoon at 2 p.m.
Menno outlasted the Marauders 15-14 after drawing a forfeit in the opening round. Parkston scored eight runs in each of its two victories, 8-1 over Dell Rapids and 8-4 over The Assault.
Mitchell Adrenaline 7, Fury Fire 4
Mitchell used a four-run fifth inning to edge the Fury Fire 7-4 on Friday night.
Kate Nash went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Mitchell. Sarah Sebert, Keirstyn Krcil and Claire Hegg each had two hits in the victory.
Jadyn Hubbard had two hits and Ellie Wiese homered for Yankton. Emma Wiese, Kelsey O’Neill, Emma Heine and Brenna Steele each had a hit in the victory.
Krcil picked up the win. Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Fury Fire 7, Cyclones Blue 6
SIOUX FALLS — Fury Fire hit a pair of home runs to sneak by Cyclones Blue 7-6 Friday afternoon in the winners’ bracket of the 18U B Division.
Ellie Wiese and Kelsey O’Neill each picked up home runs for Fury Fire. Wiese, O’Neill, Lainie Keller, Emma Wiese and Hannah Christopherson each picked up two hits. Brenna Steele, Keyara Mason and Jadyn Hubbard tallied one hit. Mason drove in two runners.
Ellie Wiese pitched the complete game, striking out six batters in the win.
Fury Fire 11, Synergy 2
SIOUX FALLS — Kelsey O’Neill tallied four RBI to lead Fury Fire to an 11-2 win over Synergy in the opening round of the 18U B Division Bracket of the State Fast Pitch Tournament.
O’Neill was one of five Fury Fire players to tally two hits. Lainie Keller, Emma Wiese, Hannah Christopherson and Brenna Steele also tallied two hits. Christopherson added two RBI. Emma Heine and Jadyn Hubbard added one hit each.
Ellie Wiese pitched three innings in the win, and Emma Wiese two innings of relief.
Parkston 8, SD Assault 4
Parkston took control with a four-run first inning on the way to an 8-4 victory over S.D. The Assault on Friday night.
Reagan Klooz doubled and singled, and Erica Thompson had a hit and two RBI for Parkston. Jo Boettcher, Baylee Schoenfelder and Sadie Lindeman each had a hit. Kiauna Hargens drove in two runs in the victory.
Neveah Murray had two home runs and three RBI for The Assault. Dani Seljeskog and Sarah Newton each had two hits in the effort.
Klooz picked up the win, striking out six. Jasmine Guge took the loss.
Parkston 8, Dell Rapids Ace Hardware 1
SIOUX FALLS —Parkston picked up a first-round victory over Dell Rapids Ace Hardware 8-1 in the C Division of the 18U State Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls Friday.
Jo Boettcher tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Parkston. Lindsey Roth and Erica Thompson added one hit and two RBI each. Bella Shreeve, Tiah Holzbauer and Kiauna Hargens added one hit apiece.
Reagan Klooz struck out 10 batters over seven innings to take the win for Parkston.
16-Under
In the ‘A’ Division, the Brookings Outlaws ’05 squad edged the Yankton Fury Red 4-1. Fury Red faces S.D. Renegades Explosion in an elimination game this morning.
In the ‘B’ Division, the Yankton Fury Black went 1-1 to remain alive, beating Fusion Synergy 7-3 before dropping a 10-8 decision to the Impact. Fury Black will play a consolation game this evening.
In the ‘C’ Division, Elk Point-Jefferson rolled past the Storm 15-2 and edged the Rapid City Crush 5-4 to earn a spot among the final four unbeatens. They will play Aftershock on Saturday afternoon.
Impact 10, Fury Black 8
Leah Richart went 4-for-4 with a home run to spark the Impact past Fury Black 10-8 on Friday.
Megan King had two doubles and two RBI, and Abby Sherril had two hits and two RBI for Impact. Tya Brandhagen and Avrianna Fitch each had two hits. Joellen Cano added a double in the win.
Olivia Binde had two hits and two RBI, and Chandler Cleveland had a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Emma Herrboldt doubled. Camryn Koletzky and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the effort.
Paige Miller picked up the win in relief. Binde took the loss.
Fury Black 7, Fusion Synergy 3
SIOUX FALLS — Camryn Koletzky went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead Fury Black to a 7-3 win over Fusion Synergy Friday afternoon in the B Division of the 16U State Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Chandler Cleveland added two hits and three RBI for Fury Black. Jenaya Cleveland tallied two hits. Emma Eichacker, Payton Moser, Mikayla Humpal, Emma Herrboldt and Shaelynn Puckett added one hit each.
Chandler Cleveland pitched the complete game, striking out two in the win.
Brookings Outlaws 05 4, Fury Red 1
Annika Gordon picked up two hits in a 4-1 loss to Brookings in the A Division of the 16U state softball tournament in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.
Hannah Sailer and Izzy Wintz picked up hits for Fury Red.
Bailey Sample pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out 10 batters in the loss. Regan Garry recorded the final two outs in the circle.
14-Under
In the ‘B’ Division, the Yankton Fury Hornets earned a pair of victories to advance, beating the Watertown Wildfire 10-7 and the Northern Hills Havoc 9-5.
Dakota Valley remains alive on consolation play.
The Tyndall Thunder posted three decisive victories to remain unbeaten in the ‘C’ Division, beating Luverne Blaze 14C 13-1, Rampage 11-2 and SWAT 14-1.
Scotland, Elk Point-Jefferson, Viborg-Hurley, Parkston and Beresford Intense remain alive in consolation play.
Fury Hornets 9, Havoc 5
The Yankton Fury Hornets scored in each of the first three innings to pull away to a 9-5 victory over Havoc in the second round.
Andrea Miller had two hits, and Taylor Hamburg had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Madison Girard had a hit and two RBI. Isabel Yellowbank, Quincy Gaskins, Tori Hansen and McKenna Eide each had a hit in the victory.
Yellowbank picked up the win, striking out three in four innings of work.
Fury Hornets 10, Watertown Wildfire 7
Five different players had two hits each as the Yankton Fury Hornets stopped Watertown 10-7.
Aubrie Lloyd doubled and singled for Yankton. Andrea Miller and Tori Hansen each had two hits and three RBI. Taylor Hamburg and Quincy Gaskins each had two hits. Isabel Yellowbank, Mia Donner and Chayse Drotzmann each had a hit in the victory.
Madison Girard picked up the win, striking out 10.
12-Under
The Yankton Fury Gazelles dropped a 12-0 decision to Metro Select in the ‘B’ Division.
The Fury Gazelles face Epicosity in an elimination game this afternoon.
In the ‘C’ Division, the Freeman-Marion Force scored three impressive victories to remain unbeaten, beating Mitchell Renegades 20-3, U12 Voltage 15-3 and Dakota Valley 18-7.
Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson remain alive in consolation play.
Metro Select 12, Fury Gazelles 0
Metro Select downed the Yankton Fury Gazelles 12-0 on Friday.
Daylee Hughes took the loss, with Ava Girard striking out two in relief.
10-Under
The Yankton Fury Lancers earned a Saturday off with victories over Metro Select Black (8-7) and Abra (11-4) on Friday. The Lancers will face the Blaze on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., a matchup of the final two unbeatens.
In the ‘C’ Division, Yankton Fury Diamonds battled in their state tournament debut, dropping a 14-10 decision to Epicosity. The Fury Diamonds remain alive in consolation play, drawing the Sturgis Slam this morning.
The Dakota Valley Panthers won their opening round game, 15-2 over Canton. They will face Herikanes this afternoon.
The Vermillion Flamez and Beresford also remain alive in ‘C’ consolation play.
Fury Lancers 11, Abra 4
Brenna Elwood went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI as the Yankton Fury Lancers pounded Abra 11-4 on Friday night.
Kenley Vandertuig doubled for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera, Jazlin Romero and Aubrey Stotz each had a hit in the victory.
Claire Taggart picked up the win, striking out nine in the five-inning contest.
Fury Lancers 8, Metro Select Black 7
SIOUX FALLS — Claire Taggart recorded a walk-off base hit to give the Fury Lancers an 8-7 victory in the first round of the 10U B Division State Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls Friday.
Taggart tallied two hits and two RBI on the day. Tyan Beste and Jazlin Romero added two hits each. Brenna Elwood, Izzy Gurney and Kenley Vandertuig tallied one hit each. Romero recorded a double and a triple in the game.
Taggart struck out nine batters in five innings for the win for the Fury Lancers.
