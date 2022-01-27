VERMILLION — Fresh off another NCAA Tournament berth, the South Dakota women’s volleyball team will participate in four playing dates during its 2022 spring schedule.
The spring schedule includes its first-round NCAA Tourney foe, Minnesota, as well as old-North Central Conference rival Augustana.
The Coyotes, who finished 20-10 and won the Summit League tournament title for the third time in four seasons, will open the spring by hosting Drake on Saturday, March 26.
South Dakota will travel to Blue Earth, Minnesota, to face the Golden Gophers on Saturday, April 2 in a match played at Blue Earth High School.
The Coyotes will participate in the Kansas City Tournament on Saturday, April 9 before closing out the spring slate with a home contest against Augustana on Wednesday, April 13.
More details and game times for home matches will be announced later.
