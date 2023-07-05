VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce that Steve Ferentz has joined his staff as an assistant coach working primarily with the outside linebackers group.

“We are excited to add Steve to our football staff,” said Nielson. “His background as a NCAA Division I football player and coach along with his experience coaching in the NFL will be an asset to our program.”

