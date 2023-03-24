VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce that Rob Snyder is the new defensive line coach for the Coyotes and that Tim Morrison is the new tight ends coach.
Snyder spent time as a walk-on and student coach at LSU before graduating in 2015 and was a defensive analyst for the Tigers from 2016-18. He worked directly with defensive line coach Pete Jenkins and special teams coach Bradley Dale Peveto. Snyder assisted a defense that ranked fifth nationally in 2016 and won the Citrus Bowl over Louisville.
Snyder joined the staff at Missouri in 2019 and was responsible for coaching all phases of the defensive line and in particular the defensive ends. In 2021, he returned to Louisiana to serve as defensive coordinator for Holy Cross High School in New Orleans. Snyder spent the 2022 season as defensive line coach and coordinator at Jesuit High School in New Orleans. Both of those programs compete at the 5A level.
Snyder is engaged to Evon O’Brien and the couple have two rescue dogs, Junior and Chip.
Morrison was a four-year letterwinner at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he starred at fullback. His coaching career started at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania in 1999 where he served as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.
From Allegheny, Morrison had long tenures on the coaching staff at Wartburg and then at Division II power Grand Valley State in Michigan. At Wartburg, he was offensive line and tight ends coach from 2002-08 and was offensive coordinator from 2008-09. In 10 years at Grand Valley State, Morrison worked with the offensive line and tight ends and served as the offensive coordinator from 2013-17. He served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Upper Iowa for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
Morrison and his wife, Betsy, have a daughter, Harper, and a son, Knox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.