VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce that Rob Snyder is the new defensive line coach for the Coyotes and that Tim Morrison is the new tight ends coach.

Snyder spent time as a walk-on and student coach at LSU before graduating in 2015 and was a defensive analyst for the Tigers from 2016-18. He worked directly with defensive line coach Pete Jenkins and special teams coach Bradley Dale Peveto. Snyder assisted a defense that ranked fifth nationally in 2016 and won the Citrus Bowl over Louisville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.