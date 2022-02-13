Senior Elianna Clark set a school record in her final home indoor meet, winning two individual events in the Mount Marty Last Chance track and field event on Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Clark, a Gayville-Volin grad, broke her school record in the 60-meter dash by clocking 7.97 seconds in the prelims. She won the final in 8.00 seconds. Clark also won the 200, clocking a 26.11. Clark also anchored the Lancers to victory in the 1600 relay, teaming with Calli Davis (Elk Point), Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl and Ashinee George to finish in 4:05.70.
Also for the MMU women, Maddison Doren won the 400 (1:04.21) and finished fourth in the long jump (15-11). Jacey Clark won the 800 (2:36.87) and finished second in the 600 (1:51.70) behind teammate Emily Johnson (1:49.95). Gracie Rippen won the pole vault, clearing 10-10 3/4. Heather Maier (Gayville) won the high jump, clearing 4-9 3/4.
The Mount Marty men won five events, including sweeping the top six places in the 200-meter dash. Marcus Jnofinn led MMU, winning the 60 (6.87) and 200 (22.11).
In the 200, Donovan Breckenridge (22.16) and Paul Paul (22.18) were second and third, followed by Taven McKee (Gayville, 22.41), Nathan Simons (22.42) and Jesse Van Hemert (22.67). In the 60 final, Breckenridge (7.01) was third, with McKee (7.12) fourth.
Mason Schleis cleared 14-3 1/4 to win the men’s pole vault. He also cleared 6-2 3/4 to finish third in the high jump.
Brayden Effle won the mile in 5:00.94. Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) won the 3,000 in 9:31.41.
Mount Marty now prepares for the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships, Feb. 18-19 in Crete, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.