Bucks Fall To Second In Final Poll

The Yankton Bucks, after their loss to Brookings, changed places with the Bobcats in the final South Dakota Media Football Poll, announced Monday.
Brookings (9-0) claimed all 19 first place votes in the final poll. Yankton (8-1) finished second, followed by Pierre, Sturgis and Huron.
Yankton will begin the 11AA post-season on Thursday, hosting Douglas. Start time is 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field. The fan restrictions that were in place during the regular season will continue.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt was a unanimous top pick in the final Class 11AAA poll. Tea Area was the undisputed top pick in the 11A poll, with Dakota Valley (6-3) moving up to third.
Quarterfinal games in all classes are scheduled for Thursday. Semifinal games will be held Nov. 6, with the championships Nov. 12-14 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 26 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (19) 7-0 95 1
2. Brandon Valley 6-1 76 2
3. Lincoln 5-3 47 4
4. O’Gorman 6-3 42 5
5. Harrisburg 5-3 25 3
Class 11AA
1. Brookings (19) 9-0 95 2
2. Yankton 8-1 74 1
3. Pierre 6-2 59 3
4. Sturgis 5-4 38 4
5. Huron 4-5 17 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 2.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 8-0 95 1
2. Canton 6-2 75 2
3. Dakota Valley 6-3 46 4
4. West Central 5-4 45 3
5. Dell Rapids 5-3 20 5
Receiving votes: Madison 4.
